Triple H wasted a huge opportunity with former World Champion at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution 2025 featured a massive showdown between Naomi and Jade Cargill, with both women trying to take each other down to get the upper hand. However, a massive surprise was also confirmed at Saturday Night’s Main Event the previous night for the match. Both women had a brawl at SNME, which led to Nick Aldis confirming that Bianca Belair would be the special guest referee for the match.

Ad

The rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill has been brewing for quite some time now, and the intensity between the two women was finally seen when they went at each other at State Farm Arena. In addition, with Nick Aldis confirming the involvement of Bianca Belair as well, fans expected the match to steal the show.

While the action in the ring did steal the show, the fans were disappointed to see that Belair didn’t get involved in the rivalry, ending the match clean without leaning towards any of them. Speculation of Belair turning heel also made rounds on the internet over the past few weeks, which was expected to be built during the massive match at Evolution 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Triple H could have featured Belair teasing a heel turn while raising Jade Cargill’s hand as the winner, but there was no hint of a heel turn. Further, The EST of WWE could have picked sides to build a feud for the time when Belair returns to action, but The Game seemingly wasted the massive opportunity.

While it is still not clear if Bianca Belair is cleared to compete in the ring yet, it is seemingly clear that WWE will feature a showdown between the three women very soon.

Ad

The WWW Universe will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for all three women next and how their rivalry progresses with time.

WWE veteran addressed Naomi’s massive heel turn recently

Naomi’s heel turn has undoubtedly been an engrossing affair for the fans, with the legend picking up a massive victory recently in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

WWE veteran Natalya addressed the massive heel turn during an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, where she stated that Naomi’s incredible turn was inspiring for every woman on the roster.

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. Naomi, you know, she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career, and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]

Ad

It would be interesting to see how WWE further builds Naomi's feud against Cargill and possibly Bianca Belair in the next few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!