Triple H wasted a huge opportunity with former World Champion at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution 2025 featured a massive showdown between Naomi and Jade Cargill, with both women trying to take each other down to get the upper hand. However, a massive surprise was also confirmed at Saturday Night’s Main Event the previous night for the match. Both women had a brawl at SNME, which led to Nick Aldis confirming that Bianca Belair would be the special guest referee for the match.
The rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill has been brewing for quite some time now, and the intensity between the two women was finally seen when they went at each other at State Farm Arena. In addition, with Nick Aldis confirming the involvement of Bianca Belair as well, fans expected the match to steal the show.
While the action in the ring did steal the show, the fans were disappointed to see that Belair didn’t get involved in the rivalry, ending the match clean without leaning towards any of them. Speculation of Belair turning heel also made rounds on the internet over the past few weeks, which was expected to be built during the massive match at Evolution 2025.
Triple H could have featured Belair teasing a heel turn while raising Jade Cargill’s hand as the winner, but there was no hint of a heel turn. Further, The EST of WWE could have picked sides to build a feud for the time when Belair returns to action, but The Game seemingly wasted the massive opportunity.
While it is still not clear if Bianca Belair is cleared to compete in the ring yet, it is seemingly clear that WWE will feature a showdown between the three women very soon.
The WWW Universe will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for all three women next and how their rivalry progresses with time.
WWE veteran addressed Naomi’s massive heel turn recently
Naomi’s heel turn has undoubtedly been an engrossing affair for the fans, with the legend picking up a massive victory recently in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
WWE veteran Natalya addressed the massive heel turn during an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, where she stated that Naomi’s incredible turn was inspiring for every woman on the roster.
"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. Naomi, you know, she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career, and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]
It would be interesting to see how WWE further builds Naomi's feud against Cargill and possibly Bianca Belair in the next few weeks.
