Triple H to write Jimmy Uso off WWE TV immediately after what went down on RAW this week? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso faced Gunther on this week’s episode of RAW. The OG Bloodline member was determined to show his brother Jey Uso that The Ring General wasn’t invincible. However, the match left Big Jim seriously injured owing to which Triple H may write him immediately off active programming.

Jimmy Uso had challenged Gunther to a singles match last week in a backstage segment. The World Heavyweight Champion ran his mouth about Jey Uso in response, which earned him a big slap from Jimmy. While Uso was seen walking away, The Ring General was smiling before the segment ended.

This week on the red brand's show, the Austrian Superstar dealt some heavy damage to Jimmy Uso. The Imperium leader busted open his opponent’s head and left him a bloody mess. On top of it, when Jey Uso came to rescue his brother, Gunther handcuffed him to the ropes. He then continued punishing Big Jim with multiple elbows and a Sleeper hold in front of his future challenger.

Gunther had launched his assault after he had defeated Jimmy Uso. However, he decided to punish him later and eventually stood tall with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt while almost the entire upper half of his torso was dyed red.

Owing to such grave injuries, Triple H could take immediate action and take Big Jim off WWE TV and give him time for recovery. However, seeing as we are in the WrestleMania season, and his twin going up against The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title, Jimmy may not take up The Game on his suggestion.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jey Uso could become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41

Last week on WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso expressed his disappointment in Jey Uso for botching the moves he has been doing regularly for 15 years for two weeks in a row. He said that Mr. Yeet could never defeat Gunther if he didn’t get his act together. Big Jim asked the former Intercontinental Champion to be more serious and bring out “The Right Hand Man,” who defied and stood up to Roman Reigns.

This week, The Yeet Master was forced to watch his brother being crushed and held in a Sleeper Hold with his head bleeding. This could be the trigger Jey Uso needs to bring out his rageful and serious side to face and defeat Gunther. Especially since the last time Main Event Jey Uso was seen in this persona, Roman Reigns had Jimmy Uso’s head in a Guillotine.

When Jey Uso had chosen The Ring General as his WrestleMania 41 opponent after winning the Royal Rumble, he said that he could be making a mistake. However, he may now channel the ferocity he needs to overcome Gunther, something which he has failed at thrice. It would be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

