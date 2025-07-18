Triple H to write real-life Bloodline member off WWE television due to important reason? Exploring the possibility

WWE's biggest summer event is approaching, and Triple H has been making some bold decisions ahead of it. Whether it's crowning new champions or forming alliances, The Game has been pulling off twists and surprises. It seems another major move could be coming, potentially involving a real-life Bloodline member.

Ad

Triple H might write off Jimmy Uso from WWE television before SummerSlam. This could happen for one main reason: to move him to Monday Night RAW. Big Jim has been part of the blue brand for quite a while, along with his wife Naomi. However, The Glow recently joined the red brand after winning the Women's World Championship.

WWE often keeps real-life couples on the same brand, a trend that has been seen over the years. This is why the company can move him to RAW after SummerSlam. Additionally, Jimmy Uso needs a fresh start, and there may be no better way to do that than by changing his roster. He could move to the Monday Night Show and reunite with his brother Jey Uso to form a tag team.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, Triple H can showcase an angle where Solo Sikoa and his group wreak havoc on Big Jim during SmackDown. The MFTs could annihilate him to the point where he could be taken off TV for a few weeks. That momentary hiatus would serve as the perfect exit window to transfer the OG Bloodline member to Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the angle discussed above is completely speculative. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jimmy Uso.

Triple H to not feature Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam this year?

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year at MetLife Stadium. It will be a two-night premium live event for the first time in history, allowing more superstars to take center stage. Despite that, Jimmy Uso might not get a spot on the card for the annual spectacle.

Ad

Given the recent booking, Triple H does not seem to have any plans for the OG Bloodline member. Big Jim is currently involved in the ongoing rivalry between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's faction. He has been supporting The Samoan Werewolf against the MFTs on SmackDown.

However, Fatu is expected to have a singles feud with Sikoa for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. This would leave Jimmy Uso without a clear direction for the two-night extravaganza. Triple H is not expected to include him in a singles match against a member of Solo Sikoa's faction either.

Therefore, there's a high chance that Big Jim might not get featured at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year. It remains to be seen how things develop on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE