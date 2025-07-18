Triple H to write real-life Bloodline member off WWE television due to important reason? Exploring the possibility

WWE's biggest summer event is approaching, and Triple H has been making some bold decisions ahead of it. Whether it's crowning new champions or forming alliances, The Game has been pulling off twists and surprises. It seems another major move could be coming, potentially involving a real-life Bloodline member.
Triple H might write off Jimmy Uso from WWE television before SummerSlam. This could happen for one main reason: to move him to Monday Night RAW. Big Jim has been part of the blue brand for quite a while, along with his wife Naomi. However, The Glow recently joined the red brand after winning the Women's World Championship.
WWE often keeps real-life couples on the same brand, a trend that has been seen over the years. This is why the company can move him to RAW after SummerSlam. Additionally, Jimmy Uso needs a fresh start, and there may be no better way to do that than by changing his roster. He could move to the Monday Night Show and reunite with his brother Jey Uso to form a tag team.
Therefore, Triple H can showcase an angle where Solo Sikoa and his group wreak havoc on Big Jim during SmackDown. The MFTs could annihilate him to the point where he could be taken off TV for a few weeks. That momentary hiatus would serve as the perfect exit window to transfer the OG Bloodline member to Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam.
However, the angle discussed above is completely speculative. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jimmy Uso.
Triple H to not feature Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam this year?
WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year at MetLife Stadium. It will be a two-night premium live event for the first time in history, allowing more superstars to take center stage. Despite that, Jimmy Uso might not get a spot on the card for the annual spectacle.
Given the recent booking, Triple H does not seem to have any plans for the OG Bloodline member. Big Jim is currently involved in the ongoing rivalry between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's faction. He has been supporting The Samoan Werewolf against the MFTs on SmackDown.
However, Fatu is expected to have a singles feud with Sikoa for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. This would leave Jimmy Uso without a clear direction for the two-night extravaganza. Triple H is not expected to include him in a singles match against a member of Solo Sikoa's faction either.
Therefore, there's a high chance that Big Jim might not get featured at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year. It remains to be seen how things develop on SmackDown.
