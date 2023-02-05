Triple Threat Championship Match, rematch after 4 years - 5 scenarios for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar has been on and off WWE TV for a while now, and with WrestleMania 39 less than two months away, fans across the globe wonder what role the Beast Incarnate could play at the Showcase Of Immortals.

The former Universal Champion was last seen at the Royal Rumble, where he had a less-than-memorable performance, lasting less than three minutes. At the Premium Live Event, WWE teased a few clashes that we could see Brock Lesnar involved in come 'Mania.

Now that WWE has its fans riled up with many possible matches for The Beast Incarnate in the future, we look at the different scenarios that could play out involving Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

Gomzee @GelaniParody #RoyalRumble Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley eliminated Brock Lesnar 😂 #RoyalRumble https://t.co/py1jMkp6jp

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is the trilogy that the WWE Universe is waiting for. The two former WWE Champions have squared off on two separate occasions with each of them picking up a win.

It looks like WWE has been building up for a match between Lesnar and Lashley for this year's WrestleMania for a while now. Given that The All-Mighty got the better of The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble PLE, their face-off at WrestleMania should be a no-brainer.

#4. Brock Lesnar challenges for the United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda, the United States Champion, Austin Theory, said that his days of being afraid of Brock Lesnar are over. This is a bold statement from someone who was F-5'd from the top of a pod at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last year.

Lesnar has cost Bobby Lashley the US Championship in the past and in the process beat down Theory as well. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to have Lesnar and Lashley challenge Theory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39 for the US Championship.

If this match does happen, the current US Champ could retain his title after pinning either Lesnar or Lashley after the two behemoths have beaten each other to the pulp. Such a win could elevate the status of Austin Theory and further deepen the feud between Brock and Bobby.

#3. Brock Lesnar challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39

During the 30-man Men's Royal Rumble Match, Gunther and Brock Lesnar came face-to-face for a few moments before Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring. It seemed like time stood still when Lesnar and Gunther sized each other up in the center of the ring, with the crowd loving every moment of it.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been vocal about wanting to witness a match involving The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate. If WWE does decide to pull the trigger on this bout at WrestleMania 39, we see Lesnar win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

#2. The Demon King gets a shot at redemption

Another image from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event that riled up the WWE Universe was one taken backstage, focusing on a conversation between Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar. While the details of the conversation are yet to be revealed, a match between the two, as Balor in his Demon persona, would be one for the ages.

With the help of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor could outnumber The Beast to avenge his loss from four years ago at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Lesnar, being the monster that he is, could overpower The Judgment Day on a couple of occasions, forcing Balor to summon his 'Inner Demon' for one last chance at redemption at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Brock Lesnar gets the last laugh at Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman share a rich history. But when the former decided to take a hiatus from WWE in 2020, the latter aligned with Roman Reigns. The Wiseman has stuck by Reigns during his 800+ day Championship reign, even though he faced Lesnar on multiple occasions.

If Roman Reigns loses his Championship at WrestleMania 39, his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, may not have a champion to manage anymore. Amongst this chaos, before the night ends, The Beast's music should hit the stadium, having him walk down laughing.

Lesnar's actions could give Heyman a chance to re-align with him and maybe aid The Beast in finally becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Heyman's separation from Reigns could allow the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to take some time off from in-ring action.

Poll : Will Brock Lesnar have a match at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes