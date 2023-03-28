WWE fans on Twitter are buzzing after the latest pictures of the WrestleMania 39 set construction at SoFi Stadium made the rounds. It seems like the company is planning a massive and elaborate stage for this weekend's two-night event.

As per the most recent update, the stage for The Show of Shows is set to be on an elevated platform, with a long video screen behind it. This has caused several Twitter users to speculate on what it will be.

They are confident WWE has steered away from the giant LED screen that was used for the event in 2019, or even something similar to the logo of the premium live event. Fans are expecting a repeat of the box-office feel of the SummerSlam 2008 stage and the Hollywood lettering of 'Mania 21.

Judging by the sheer scale of the construction near the stage area, WrestleMania 39 could have one of the most visually pleasing sets in WWE history. Some fans even joked that Triple H is "building an entire city," while others are excited about the potentially excessive amount of pyro for Cody Rhodes' entrance for his match against Roman Reigns this Sunday.

Check out the pictures of the stage construction for 'Mania, along with several reactions to it:

This is definitely not just a giant version of the logo or some IMAX screen this year! OH MY GOD!! The design itself still is unknown but look at the stage for #WrestleMania so far!This is definitely not just a giant version of the logo or some IMAX screen this year! OH MY GOD!! The design itself still is unknown but look at the stage for #WrestleMania so far!This is definitely not just a giant version of the logo or some IMAX screen this year! OH MY GOD!! https://t.co/9Ktg4Bqi3H

The stage for WrestleMania 39 will likely be revealed on Friday, as they normally are a day or two before The Show of Shows.

Could WrestleMania 39 have the greatest stage in WWE history?

Literally called The Grandest Stage of Them All, there have been several beautiful sets that have graced 'Manias in the past. It will take something special if WrestleMania 39 tops all of them, with it already looking like a spectacular effort.

#WrestleMania I wish we can see a WrestleMania Stage as crazy as the WrestleMania 33 Stage someday I wish we can see a WrestleMania Stage as crazy as the WrestleMania 33 Stage someday#WrestleMania https://t.co/4K9MrYFBbm

The greatest one may have been 'Mania 33, which featured a giant Universal Studios globe and a rollercoaster in the background. The ramp was also extremely long and elevated. It remains to be seen if this year's stage will come close to WWE's 2017 effort, let alone surpass it.

What are your expectations for the stage at SoFi Stadium this weekend? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

