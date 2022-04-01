WrestleMania 38 News Roundup: Set reveal, Roman Reigns' next move after Brock Lesnar match, Bray Wyatt makes an interesting tease 

WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner, and the WWE Universe is buzzing. This roundup will give you some of the biggest news stories relating to The Showcase of the Immortals as we approach the event.

The likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins feature, the latter of whom has been teasing several opponents ahead of his match at 'Mania. Bray Wyatt is also in Dallas and shared an interesting message on social media.

Also, WWE has revealed the WrestleMania 38 stage, and it looks stupendous. So, without further ado, let's get into these news stories.

#4 Roman Reigns on his match against Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where he spoke about various topics. Naturally, one of them was his upcoming world title unification match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief is ready to close this chapter of his career and move on, claiming that he has solidified himself as the greatest champion in WWE. Reigns said that once he gets past Lesnar on Sunday, it would put him "on a level that no one else can touch."

These words indicate just how confident the Universal Champion is heading into 'Mania. Sunday night cannot come soon enough for Roman Reigns.

#3 WrestleMania 38 set reveal

WWE revealed the WrestleMania 38 set last night at AT&T Stadium with the help of popular sports-comedy group Dude Perfect. Michael Cole hosted the reveal, with a football trick shot from Tyler Toney setting off the pyro that led to the stage being revealed.

The set is an enormous version of the WrestleMania 38 logo slanting upwards, which gives room for some creative WWE production during the two-night extravaganza.

Pat McAfee was also present at the reveal and punted a ball to set off more fireworks outside the stadium.

#2 Bray Wyatt's intriguing tease

Windham Rotunda (FKA Bray Wyatt) has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend. He is in town for WrestleCon but left fans speculating over his next move. Wyatt shared a post on Instagram, stating how much he missed the energy of 'Mania week and all of his fans.

The former WWE Superstar opened up a mini-Q and A session and mentioned that he hates ruining surprises. This could mean several things, or it could mean nothing at all. Will we see Bray Wyatt return this weekend? Stranger things have happened.

#1 Seth Rollins teases several 'Mania opponents

Seth Rollins will face an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing at WrestleMania 38. While all signs point towards Cody Rhodes taking on The Visionary, that hasn't stopped him from teasing a bunch of interesting names on Twitter.

Over the past couple of days, Rollins has been tweeting GIFs of several current and former WWE Superstars and legends. This includes Goldberg, John Cena, Shane McMahon, and Mustafa Ali, to name a few.

The four-time world champion even teased female stars Asuka and Bayley, ex-AEW wrestler Marko Stunt, and the chairman himself, Vince McMahon. Could any of these names come out of the woodwork to face Seth Rollins? We will find out on Saturday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande