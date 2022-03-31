14-time champion teases John Cena as his WrestleMania 38 opponent

Monday Night RAW Superstar and overall 14-time champion in WWE, Seth Rollins, has taken to Twitter to tease John Cena as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Rollins is in the middle of a highly entertaining WrestleMania storyline. After desperately trying to get himself a bout at The Show of Shows for several weeks, he was finally granted a match by Vince McMahon. However, the WWE Chairman stated that The Visionary's opponent would be revealed on the day of the show itself.

The former Universal Champion has since been teasing several unexpected names as his WrestleMania 38 opponent. He has now shared a GIF of 16-time world champion John Cena, teasing him as his opponent for The Show of Shows. The two superstars have a massive history, having faced each other several times.

Could John Cena show up at WrestleMania 38?

John Cena returned to WWE last year to feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two faced each other in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 where The Tribal Chief came out victorious. Cena has since been away from WWE television.

In a recent interview with Jack King of GQ, he gave his honest thoughts on not being a full-time WWE Superstar anymore.

"I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long term health. I’m strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that," Cena said.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena says he misses being full time in WWE John Cena says he misses being full time in WWE https://t.co/mZikJUhmKg

As for John Cena's chances of showing up at WrestleMania 38, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that while it's possible that Cena could show up, he won't be competing in a match.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think John Cena will show up at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 37 votes so far