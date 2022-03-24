WrestleMania 38 Rumor Roundup: Former WWE Champion returning to face top superstar, Spoiler on major title changes, Status of John Cena, and more

The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 38, is set to take place a little over a week from now. The two-night extravaganza will feature several top WWE Superstars battling it out to reign supreme and walk out as the winners.

The rumor mill is at its absolute best and some major surprises could be in store for the fans. Two major returns are most likely to take place and multiple top championships are expected to change hands.

To get you up to speed with all that's going around, here are the top WrestleMania 38 rumors that you need to know. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comment section below.

#5 WrestleMania 38 Rumor Roundup: Former WWE Champion returning to face Omos

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos is all set to have a singles match at WrestleMania 38. This past week on the red brand, he issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and face him at WrestleMania.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Omos' opponent at The Show of Shows is none other than former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty was last seen at Elimination Chamber 2022 last month where he dropped his WWE title to Brock Lesnar after getting injured and not being able to compete in the Chamber match.

#4 Rumor Roundup: Status of John Cena for WrestleMania 38

Could the Leader of Cenation show up at WrestleMania 38?

16-time world champion John Cena is one of WWE's biggest stars. Earlier reports suggested that his name was discussed for a possible WrestleMania return. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported last week that Cena may make an appearance on the show, however, he won't be competing in a match for sure.

''It’s possible he could drop in but we haven’t heard his name discussed past the fact everyone was discussed but his name was said to be unavailable as far as doing a match goes," said Dave Meltzer.

John Cena returned to WWE last year at the end of the Money in the Bank premium live event and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He went on to challenge and face Reigns for his title in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021 but wasn't successful in defeating The Tribal Chief.

#3 Rumor Roundup: Original plans for Big E before an unfortunate injury

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, one of the most unfortunate incidents took place as former WWE Champion Big E suffered a scary injury during his match. E then confirmed that he broke his neck and as a result is now set to be out of action for a long time.

According to Fightful Select, the original plans for Big E at WrestleMania 38 were to team up with his New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and King Woods to take on the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch in a six-man tag team match.

With him out of action, it is to be seen what are the plans for the other five stars involved in that bout.

#2 Rumor Roundup: WWE's major plans for Cody Rhodes' return

Cody Rhodes is rumored to return and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

One of the most featured storylines on WWE television over the past couple of weeks has been Seth Rollins trying to find a way to compete at WrestleMania 38. He has faced Kevin Owens and AJ Styles on RAW to try and replace them but has failed to do so on both occasions.

However, WWE has major plans for Rollins as he is rumored to face the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Over the last couple of weeks, fans have been expecting to see The American Nightmare show up on Monday Night RAW after Rollins' match to confront him. While WWE has dropped several hints, Rhodes hasn't officially returned yet.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan for Cody Rhodes is to have a surprise return on the day of WrestleMania 38, similar to that of The Hardy Boyz five years ago.

''Every impression I have is that he’s doing the Hardys thing where you show up on the day of the show,” Meltzer said.

Rhodes was one of the pillars that started WWE's current biggest rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, and served as the Executive Vice President of AEW. Him returning would be the first major AEW to WWE jump that could shake up the dynamics of the pro-wrestling business.

#1 Rumor Roundup: Betting odds reveal favorites to win top matches and championships

With less than ten days to go for WrestleMania 38, early betting odds have been revealed for the top matches. According to these odds, four major titles are expected to change hands.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the current favorite to defeat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in their "Championship Unification" match.

Bianca Belair is the favorite to win the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch, while Ronda Rousey is the favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Here are the complete betting odds for the top WrestleMania 38 matches:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-350) vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (+225)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+350) vs. Ronda Rousey (-600)

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (+325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550)

AJ Styles (-150) vs. Edge (+110)

Drew McIntyre (-850) vs. Happy Corbin (+450)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (-200) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+150)

Austin Theory (-150) vs. Pat McAfee (+110)

Sami Zayn (+200) vs. Johnny Knoxville (-300)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella (+600) vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya (+800) vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+200) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-180)

Logan Paul & The Miz (-120) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio (-120)

Comment down and let us know your predictions for the matches at WrestleMania 38. Are you excited to witness The Showcase of Immortals?

