WWE Rumor Roundup: Big return planned for WrestleMania, Next year's Hall of Fame headliner revealed, John Cena set to come back?

There have been rumors circulating about the impending return of former AEW star Cody Rhodes to WWE. Some interesting information in that regard will be discussed, along with what the future holds for John Cena and if he will be making a return for WrestleMania 38. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors:

#3 Rumor about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

The American Nightmare was heavily referenced on RAW this week

There have been a lot of rumors regarding when Cody Rhodes will return to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has reported that Rhodes vs Seth Rollins is still very much on the table for WrestleMania 38. The company still expects that The American Nightmare will make his WresleMania return this year.

''Everyone there is [under the impression Cody is joining WWE]. The impression is Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is the WrestleMania match,'' said Meltzer

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is currently not featured on the WrestleMania card. The reason is that the company is waiting to finalize the deal with Cody Rhodes before announcing the match.

#2 Will John Cena return for WrestleMania?

It was reported earlier that John Cena's name had come up for a possible return at at WrestleMania, and there were no concrete plans. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has stated that there is a chance that Cena will come to WrestleMania. However, a match is out of the question for now:

''It’s possible he could drop in but we haven’t heard his name discussed past the fact everyone was discussed but his name was said to be unavailable as far as doing a match goes.''

Some rumors have stated that WWE is planning a 'Steve Austin' level surprise for the event. So it is highly likely that the 16-time world champion will show up at the grandest stage of them all.

#1 Batista to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year

Former WWE Champion Batista is set to join the Hall of Fame next year when the event takes place in Los Angeles, as per PWInsider. They also stated that he will be present in Dallas to attend this year's ceremony, which is being headlined by The Undertaker.

''It is expected he'll be in attendance in Dallas for Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction. We are told that internally, Bautista's official induction ceremony is more likely for next year in Los Angeles," said the report.

Batista was announced as a Hall of Fame inductee in 2020 but could not attend the ceremony due to prior commitments.

