The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak victim to be at WWE Hall of Fame; to be inducted next year - Reports

WWE legend Batista could be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year and will be present at this year's induction ceremony, as per reports.

Batista, a six-time world champion in WWE, was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. But it was postponed due to the pandemic, and he didn't feature in last year's ceremony, which included both 2020 and 2021 classes.

As per PWInsider, The Animal will appear at The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He will likely be inducted next year, ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

"We've been asked about Dave Bautista potentially going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. We are told that is not currently in the planning but it is expected he'll be in attendance in Dallas for Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction. We are told that internally, Bautista's official induction ceremony is more likely for next year in Los Angeles," said the report.

The report also noted that Kane would also be part of the ceremony, while members of the Steiner Family will be in Dallas during WrestleMania 38. Recent reports have revealed that there are plans to induct The Steiner Brothers into the Hall of Fame.

WWE has confirmed three Superstars for Hall of Fame 2022 so far

The Undertaker will headline the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, where he will be inducted by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself.

The late, great Vader, who had a brief run in the company but had memorable runs in WCW and Japanese promotions, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Sharmell, one of the Nitro Girls and the valet of Booker T, will be the third inductee into the Hall of Fame. She will be inducted by her husband and two-time Hall of Famer, Booker T.

Do you think there could be more inductions into this year's Hall of Fame? Which legends would you like to see present during the ceremony? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy