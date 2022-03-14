What WWE plans to do if Scott Steiner refuses 2022 Hall of Fame induction - Reports

WWE plans to induct Rick Steiner into the 2022 Hall of Fame on his own if there are any difficulties with Scott Steiner.

With the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony mere weeks away, a recent report stated that there are plans in place to induct The Steiner Brothers this year. The duo did quite well for themselves in WWE in the early 90s.

Now, Dave Meltzer of WOR has shared a report in regards to the possible induction. Meltzer was asked about the same on Sunday Night’s Main Event. He stated that the induction depends on Scott Steiner, who has had major heat with WWE in the past. Dave added that WWE will induct Rick Steiner on his own if things don't work out with Scott.

“I’ve heard Rick Steiner or The Steiner Brothers, depending on Scott. I think if Scott is not willing, they’ll go with Rick. But they want The Steiner Brothers so that’s a name that’s floating around. Sid is the other name that’s floating around,” said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNews]

What would Rick and Scott Steiner's induction mean for Bronn Breakker?

Rick Steiner's son Bronn Breakker is doing well for himself in WWE and has already won the NXT title. Previously known as Rex Steiner, WWE changed the young gun's name to Bronn Breakker right before his debut. As per a report by PWInsider, WWE changed his name so it could own the trademark.

If The Steiner Brothers (or at least Rick Steiner) end up getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, what would it mean for Breakker? WWE has changed the in-ring monikers of a long list of wrestlers in the past.

It won't be a surprise if WWE ends up changing Breakker's name back to Steiner following the induction, as a means to recognize the legacy of The Steiner Brothers.

Back in 2018, Scott Steiner had the following to say about the WWE Hall of Fame:

"It is such a freaking joke it drives me crazy. I don’t give a f**k. The Hall of Fame doesn’t exist.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

What do you think? Do you believe Steiner will agree to a WWE Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Anirudh