Legendary tag team rumored to be in the Hall of Fame class of 2022

As the WWE Hall of Fame for the class of 2022 at WrestleMania weekend inches closer, speculation is rife about the legends who could be inducted this year. The latest names out of the rumor mill are Scott and Rick - the Steiner Brothers.

It has already been confirmed that The Undertaker will headline this year's Hall of Fame class, and he will be inducted by the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon. Many names are rumored to be inducted this year, some of which are - JBL, British Bulldog, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, and Goldberg, among others.

The Steiners are just the latest names rumored to be in the class of 2022, as tweeted by Brad Shephard and corroborated by Ringside News.

Brad Shepard @ItsBradShepard According to a source in #WWE , the Steiner Brothers are expected to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame. According to a source in #WWE, the Steiner Brothers are expected to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

The Steiners have had a strenuous relationship with WWE in the past, especially younger brother Scott. The Big Poppa Pump has previously threatened Triple H in interviews and has also had some choice words for Vince and Stephanie McMahon in the past.

Scott was also not allowed to attend the 2015 Hall of Fame Event for accosting Hulk Hogan's wife at an airport, where she accused him of threatening to kill Hogan. The Genetic Freak has since dismissed these allegations.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion seems to have sweetened their relationship with the company in recent years. Rick Steiner's son Bron Brekker is the current NXT Champion.

Vader will join The Undertaker as an inductee into the HALL of Fame class of 2022

ms.spr.ly/6016ww8kj BREAKING: As first reported by @BleacherReport , Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. #WWEHOF BREAKING: As first reported by @BleacherReport, Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. #WWEHOF ms.spr.ly/6016ww8kj https://t.co/L3lizCgCcl

It has been confirmed by WWE that Vader, real name Leon White, will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

"Big Van" Vader is a former WCW World Heavyweight and IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He had also challenged Shawn Michaels for the then WWF Championship at the 1996 Summerslam but came out on the losing side.

Vader made sporadic appearances for the company after his release in 1998. He was last seen on a WWE broadcast when he inducted Stan Hansen into the HOF class of 2016.

