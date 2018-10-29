WWE Evolution 2018: Trish Stratus and Lita vs Alicia Fox and Mickie James, winners, video highlights and analysis

Lita and Trish Stratus returned to the ring at Evolution

Trish Stratus and Lita made their return to the ring as a duo for the first time in more than a decade when they took on the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Alexa Bliss was originally scheduled to be part of the match but following a concussion, The Goddess was instead replaced by Alicia Fox in one of the biggest matches of the night.

Ahead of the match, Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring to introduce Alicia Fox and Mickie James, since she was unable to compete herself.

Lita and Mickie James started the match, the two women who last collided at Survivor Series in 2006 and the veteran proved that she hadn't missed a step. Fox got the tag and avoided the DDT before Trish and Lita then delivered Poetry in Motion in the corner.

Fox and Trish locked up before the two women showed off their tech skills and tagged in Mickie James. Mickie and Stratus got a huge ovation as they faced up to each other and then exchanged forearms. Trish got the better of Mickie and the two women then exchanged blows on the top rope and Trish delivered a hurricanrana.

Bliss, James, and Fox attempted to walk away but James was thrown back into the ring and Fox then inadvertently kicked her own partner. Lita went for a moonsault and was dragged off the top rope by Bliss.

Mickie and Fox were able to gain the upperhand from the interference of Bliss and kept Lita in the enemy corner before the WWE Hall of Famer fought out but Mickie cheap shotted Trish and got a hurricanrana for her trouble.

Fox delivers the Northern Lights Suplex to Lita for a near fall, but Lita responded with a reverse DDT as the two women into the double down. Stratus got the hot tag and took Mickie down with a number of headlock takeovers and a sit out spine buster.

Trish took Mickie to the corner and delivered her traditional chops before James then tried to gain the upperhand off a schoolboy. Trish delivered Stratusfaction for a two count after Fox broke up the pin before Lita hit Twist of Fate on Fox and then delivered the moonsault on both women but it was Stratus who was the legal woman and gained the win of the Chick Kick.

