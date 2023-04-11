Trish Stratus' heel turn is a result of WWE's own recent booking mistake

Trish Stratus not only cost Becky Lynch and Lita the Women's Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW, but she also attacked The Man following the match to solidify her heel turn.

It's been almost two decades since Stratus turned heel and it's likely that there will only be one reason for her actions. Stratus has made it clear in recent years that she wants to win the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lita, who has been her best friend for decades.

WWE gave Lita and Becky Lynch the Championship and didn't include Stratus in the team when it could have easily been Lita and Trish who picked up the titles from Damage CTRL.

Since Stratus' return, she has been seen as a third wheel, something she isn't used to as a former seven-time Women's Champion.

The attack on Lita in the locker room was likely part of Stratus' plan to get into the match so that she could take away the titles and then push forward to win them with Lita.

Trish Stratus is clearly jealous of Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

That being said, she will now step into a feud with Becky Lynch, which could well be surrounding the fact that she stole her best friend.

Women's feuds in WWE always seem to be much more personal than men's, and this could be another example of this since the two women are expected to have a storyline heading into SummerSlam.

That being said, Trish Stratus could now just be jealous of Becky Lynch and the opportunities that she has been handed after women like Stratus paved the way. It's a volatile situation that could be spun in several directions over the next few months.

