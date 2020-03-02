Trish Stratus looks back at the Hardcore match with former WWE Women's Champion

Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is regarded as one of the pioneers in women's wrestling. Her resume speaks for herself as she has had a trailblazing career with the company where she held the Women's Championship a record seven times and also the Hardcore Championship on one occasion.

She is also remembered for her iconic rivalry and series of matches with fellow Hall of Famer and another trailblazer in the women's division Lita. Speaking on WWE's Break it Down, Stratus talked about her often forgotten rivalry with former two-time Women's Champion Victoria.

Stratus explained that to further elevate the women's division during the heydays of the Ruthless Aggression Era, she and Victoria decided to participate in a Women's Championship Hardcore match at the 2002 Survivor Series.

Speaking on the recent episode of WWE Network's Break It Down, Trish Stratus recalled how she and Victoria tried to change the landscape of women's wrestling in WWE with their Hardcore match.

The women's division was now starting to build, and people were really sitting down, they're really noticing us and taking us serious. And then it got to the point where I think Victoria and I maybe turned the corner, where we're like 'OK, we need to take this to another level', and we got 'hardcore'.

Stratus then explained that the prospect of them having matches like the male wrestlers made them excited and doing it with an amazing athlete and performer like Victoria was entertaining for her.