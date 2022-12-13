Trish Stratus returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble? Analyzing the possibilities

Trish Stratus' name is bound to come up during a conversation about the greatest female superstar of all time. A trailblazer and an icon, Stratus was a pillar of the women's division in the Attitude Era, serving as a role model for today's top stars like Becky Lynch and Bayley.

The Hall of Famer retired at Unforgiven in 2006 in her hometown as the Women's Champion. However, her retirement hasn't been permanent, as Stratus has repeatedly flirted with in-ring competition and made sporadic appearances over the last decade.

Her most recent appearance was during the August 22 edition of RAW, where she had an intense confrontation with Bayley and DAMAGE CTRL. The multi-time Women's Champion teased making a stunning comeback to the ring, claiming that she could go from "I am retired" to "I was retired."

The 46-year-old legendary Canadian infamously wrestled in a one-on-one encounter with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto. Hence, an in-ring return is not entirely out of the question, and Stratus could lace up her boots once more to wow audiences again.

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble is in sight. With a comparatively thin female division, WWE often has to rely on NXT Superstars and legends, primarily stars from the past, to fill in the spots and deliver a couple of surprises. Last year, The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Ivory, and Lita competed in the thirty-woman melee. Could Trish Stratus follow suit and make a one-off appearance during the upcoming Rumble match?

Trish Stratus was the final entrant in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match

Trish Stratus has appeared in the Women's Rumble match before. The Hall of Famer was the final entrant in the inaugural edition of the match-up, slugging it out against the likes of Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Asuka, and The Bella Twins. Stratus lasted more than five minutes and eliminated three Superstars before The Boss ended her remarkable performance.

The women's Royal Rumble match was introduced after the Canadian legend hung up her boots. Lita used the same reasoning to gain entry into the 2022 Women's Rumble. Stratus could follow her former rival in participating in the thirty-woman match for the second time in her illustrious career.

However, a one-off Rumble appearance may not be the only possible direction for Trish Stratus. Elimination Chamber 2023 will emanate live from Montreal, Canada, which is incidentally Stratus' home country. WWE will look to utilize all the available Canadian talent to draw in casual fans.

This could lead to them reaching out to Stratus for a one-on-one title match. Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair would be suitable opponents for the Hall of Famer. Both women would gain a massive rub by sharing the ring with arguably the greatest women's champion of her generation.

