Trish Stratus to team up with 25-year-old WWE Superstar at Elimination Chamber Toronto? Exploring the possibility

Trish Stratus could return to team up with a 25-year-old WWE Superstar at the Elimination Chamber. Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus returned at the Royal Rumble, with the former winning the match to secure her spot at WrestleMania 41.

There are rumors that The Queen would choose Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania. If that materializes, Stratton would have Flair as her problem along with Nia Jax.

The Irresistible Force is looking to take her title back next week on SmackDown. During these times, when the Women's Champion is surrounded from both corners, Stratus could be her help.

Heading into WrestleMania, WWE could do a short-term storyline with the four ladies. This story could begin with Trish Stratus teaming with 25-year-old Tiffany Stratton to face Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber Toronto.

The rivalry would possibly contain Stratton and Flair having their problems, while Stratus could have issues with Jax for eliminating her from the Royal Rumble match and costing her an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 41.

Trish Stratus is reportedly booked for the Elimination Chamber

The next PLE on the road to WrestleMania 41 is the Elimination Chamber. The event will take place in Toronto, Canada. This is the home country of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and WWE could be looking to take full advantage of that.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to book Stratus for the show. However, in what capacity, we don't know yet. It could be in the ring, as a host, or even maybe a guest commentator.

We are also nearing her 25th anniversary since her wrestling debut on March 19, 2000, on an edition of Sunday Night Heat. The company could use Stratus as a medium to put Stratton over and set her up to be the next superstar.

Stratus coming back makes every fan happy, not just because she is a legend, but because she still performs like she hasn't skipped a beat. In the past three to four years, she has been a part of multiple storylines, and her work has been as good as her prime years, if not better.

