It's been extensively reported over the past few days, and you'd probably know about it as well, that Kevin Owens was the Superstar responsible for the changes in the COVID-19 safety procedures in the WWE.

A report from Fightful Select had revealed that Owens raised his concerns with Vince McMahon about many people not wearing masks backstage. KO was also unhappy with the lack of seriousness regarding the social distancing guidelines being enforced.

Patric Laprade had revealed in the Les anti-pods de la Lutte podcast that Kevin Owens was the Superstar who went up to Vince McMahon and voiced his issues.

There was speculation that Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens had a confrontation; however, that is far from the truth.

Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon didn't have a confrontation

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Owens and McMahon never really had a confrontation.

There was no situation wherein Owens made a demand or forced McMahon to back down. Meltzer noted that KO simply brought up the fact that the safety protocols were not being followed appropriately and Vince McMahon wasn't aware of the same.

Vince McMahon told Owens that he would rectify it and did so without any hesitation. Following Owens' conversation with McMahon, the WWE boss issued fines on people who were found not wearing masks.

Kevin Owens also confirmed the story during a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.

"At first, the masks weren't being taken seriously enough. Eventually, a fine system was implemented to make sure people took it seriously. That came from me. I thought that the masks weren't being worn seriously enough, so I went and talked to the people in charge. They immediately did what they could to remedy the situation."

It was said that Owens saw McMahon taking the situation seriously and agreed to stay at the tapings.

Owens had pulled himself from the tapings a few weeks ago following the sad demise of his wife's grandfather due to COVID-19. Owens' wife was naturally not comfortable about him returning to work as the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE reportedly resulted in around 30-40 positive cases.

Owens, however, ensured that the necessary safety measures were being followed and he is now back on WWE TV on a regular basis.

Meltzer noted that Kevin Owens has also been brought in as a potential back-up option for Seth Rollins if Rey Mysterio decides not to re-sign with the WWE.