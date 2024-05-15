Twist with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline & more - 5 reasons why Jey Uso should become the next King of the Ring

WWE Superstar Jey Uso advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament on RAW this week with his win over Ilja Dragnunov. He is now set to face Gunther next week in a high-stakes battle, the winner of which will advance to the finals and lock horns with the finalist from SmackDown for the honor.

The tournament finals will be held at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next weekend. "Main-event" Jey has emerged as a top favorite to win the crown, a decision that would benefit both him and the creative team.

Here, we look at five reasons why Jey Uso must win the WWE King of the Ring tournament this year:

#1 Jey Uso's massive defeats in recent high-stake matches

Jey Uso came close to beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year until Jimmy Uso betrayed him at the last moment. Since then, The YEET Master has been within touching distance of singles glory on multiple occasions, failing each time.

The former Bloodline member competed for the World Heavyweight Championship and the Intercontinental Championship on RAW this year. Jey Uso was involved in impressive title feuds that ended with big defeats. He could use a singles honor, such as the King of the Ring, to elevate his position on the red brand.

#2 Far-fetched dream title run

Jey Uso's growing popularity amidst the WWE Universe is bound to warrant him a championship. However, there are still several fans who have their doubts regarding Jey's potential championship reign. He could tease a taste of what's to come as the next King of the Ring.

It is unlikely that any current champions will drop their gold to Jey Uso anytime soon. However, a dominant run as the King of the Ring would do more than enough to prepare him for his first-ever singles title victory in the promotion. Fans have high expectations from Jey Uso, and this appears to be the right step towards his dream title run in the future.

#3 Dominance in the main event scene

Jey Uso has deservedly established his presence in the main event picture by challenging for the title or by his alliance with other babyfaces. However, the new honor would grant him a license to further dominate the main event scene on Monday Night RAW, opening doors for fresh new rivalries.

This would further position Jey as a potential future champion in WWE, rising a cut above the biggest names in the promotion. Although his moveset has been criticized, he has entertained fans with all his endeavors in recent months.

#4 Future title opportunity

Jey has defeated top talents on WWE RAW to become the number-one contender in the past. He has already proven his mettle inside the ring against the most fierce challengers on the red brand. Unfortunately, his failure to capture the title would put him at the back of the line.

However, winning the King of the Ring tournament could grant the former Bloodline member a much-needed shot at the World Heavyweight Championship without him having to compete for the opportunity again. This would add to the threat surrounding the World Title, laying the groundwork for several title rivalries.

#5 Inevitable feud with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Jey could face Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring tournament finals at the upcoming PLE. Thus, winning the crown over Tonga would undoubtedly make the foundation for a future feud with The Bloodline. Evidently, WWE is planning a potential rivalry between the old and new Bloodline.

While the creative team may have long-term plans for this feud, we could see it all start at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring this weekend. Even if Jey doesn't face Tama Tonga, the latter could still make his presence known by attacking the new King of the Ring when he is crowned, in this case, his brother.

A King of the Ring run for Jey Uso would keep him engaged until Jimmy Uso returns from injury and help him make a case for the old Bloodline while Solo Siko runs rampant. This would set up the stage for Roman Reigns' return and eventual feud with the new Tribal Chief with all members of The Bloodline involved.