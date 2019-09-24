Twitter celebrates Matt Hardy's birthday: Hurricane Helms, Renee Michelle and others pour in their wishes
Matthew Moore Hardy, known to pro-wrestling fans as Matt Hardy, was born on September 24, 1974, and today we are celebrating the 45th birthday of the Superstar.
At just 20 years of age, Hardy made his way into WWE as an enhancement talent. It's been 24 years since then and somehow, Matt Hardy is still relevant when there's a discussion related to the sports. And why shouldn't there be?
Hardy has retained his prominence through multiple changes in his persona over the years. Not only did those alterations help him to gain popularity, but it also provided him with multiple successful championship runs as well. Throughout his two-decade spanning pro-wrestling career, Matt Hardy has won nearly a dozen Tag Team Championships, United States Championship, European Championship, Cruiserweight Championship and the ECW Championship. Outside WWE, Hardy was a household name in promotions like Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, where he is a former World Champion.
Those were the accomplishments owing to his in-ring skills. Apart from that, Wrestling Observer Newsletter presented him with 'Best Gimmick' awards on two occasions, once in 2002 for the Version 1 persona and then again in 2016 for being 'Broken'. Just by this stat, one can generate an idea regarding the versatility of Matt Hardy.
The Sensei of Mattitude also earned praises for participating in the numerous Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches in different promotions. Hardy gets the credit for introducing 'The Final Deletion' match into the world of pro-wrestling well. He proved how a bizarre concept can turn out to be one of the most popular gimmick matches of the past decade.
All these were nothing but facts involving Hardy. The praises for the Superstar, however, were found throughout the day on Twitter. Here, we take a look at some of the best tweets honoring the performance, personality, and contributions of Matt Hardy.
Here's a post from the birthday boy himself :