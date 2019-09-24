Twitter celebrates Matt Hardy's birthday: Hurricane Helms, Renee Michelle and others pour in their wishes

Matt Hardy

Matthew Moore Hardy, known to pro-wrestling fans as Matt Hardy, was born on September 24, 1974, and today we are celebrating the 45th birthday of the Superstar.

At just 20 years of age, Hardy made his way into WWE as an enhancement talent. It's been 24 years since then and somehow, Matt Hardy is still relevant when there's a discussion related to the sports. And why shouldn't there be?

Hardy has retained his prominence through multiple changes in his persona over the years. Not only did those alterations help him to gain popularity, but it also provided him with multiple successful championship runs as well. Throughout his two-decade spanning pro-wrestling career, Matt Hardy has won nearly a dozen Tag Team Championships, United States Championship, European Championship, Cruiserweight Championship and the ECW Championship. Outside WWE, Hardy was a household name in promotions like Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, where he is a former World Champion.

Those were the accomplishments owing to his in-ring skills. Apart from that, Wrestling Observer Newsletter presented him with 'Best Gimmick' awards on two occasions, once in 2002 for the Version 1 persona and then again in 2016 for being 'Broken'. Just by this stat, one can generate an idea regarding the versatility of Matt Hardy.

The Sensei of Mattitude also earned praises for participating in the numerous Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches in different promotions. Hardy gets the credit for introducing 'The Final Deletion' match into the world of pro-wrestling well. He proved how a bizarre concept can turn out to be one of the most popular gimmick matches of the past decade.

All these were nothing but facts involving Hardy. The praises for the Superstar, however, were found throughout the day on Twitter. Here, we take a look at some of the best tweets honoring the performance, personality, and contributions of Matt Hardy.

@MATTHARDYBRAND Happy 45th Birthday!!!! Hope to see you back in my tv screens very soon pic.twitter.com/3WnHl3xofs — EL Mejor Gho$hal (@MejorELguy) September 23, 2019

Happy Birthday to Matt Hardy, who turns 45-years old today.



As a singles star and tag team specialist, the WWE Superstar sustained a special longevity by evolving and morphing his character in compelling ways, something few wrestlers are capable of doing. An icon, indeed. pic.twitter.com/osB4A3KQMQ — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) September 23, 2019

Happiest of Days of Birth to my homeslice @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/jLbuGE5Sm5 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 23, 2019

Happy birthday to one of the greatest to ever do it! Cheers to many more 🥂



How about one more party @MATTHARDYBRAND ? pic.twitter.com/sm4izSMksH — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) September 23, 2019

Happy birthday to an actual genius, a wonderful father and someone who has given SO much to wrestling, @MATTHARDYBRAND ✍️✍️✍️ — Brad Stutts (@Stuttsy) September 24, 2019

Wishing a WONDERFUL day of birth to @MATTHARDYBRAND! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nvh35zTS5D — IMPACT Plus (@IMPACTPlusApp) September 23, 2019

Here's a post from the birthday boy himself :

I am GRATEFUL on my Day of Birth. pic.twitter.com/05DHsIFqcZ — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 23, 2019

Happy Birthday my friend! 🎂🥂 — ✨Renee Michelle ✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) September 24, 2019