Twitter in disbelief after Lacey Evans reveals she's pregnant on WWE RAW

After feuding for weeks on WWE RAW, the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans took an unlikely turn this week after the Southern Sassy Belle announced that she is pregnant. Charlotte and RAW Women's Champion Asuka took on the duo of Evans and Peyton Royce in a tag team match, during which this development took place.

Going by how Ric Flair celebrated when Lacey Evans made the announcement, fans are presuming it might be The Nature Boy's baby. However, there are reports revealing that Evans is legitimately pregnant, and WWE used it as a way to write her off TV.

Right from the beginning, the feud was not well received by the WWE Universe. The announcement by Lacey Evans on this week's WWE RAW has yet again seen the company being criticized on social media.

Even the match on RAW abruptly ended soon after Lacey Evans walked away with Ric Flair after dropping the information.

Will Lacey Evans challenge WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka at Elimination Chamber, or will we have a replacement for her?

Now that Lacey Evans has announced her pregnancy on WWE RAW, there's a doubt over the Sassy Southern Belle's participation at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV. Evans was supposed to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at the event.

Considering Lacey Evans is pregnant, WWE must wisely avoid putting her in the match and find a replacement. While Charlotte feels like a viable contender, it doesn't make sense storyline wise, as the two former tag team champs haven't come to blows as of yet. On the other hand, Naomi seems just like the right contender to replace Evans.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Naomi scored a pinfall over Asuka in a Triple Threat tag team match to determine the No.1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It makes sense for Naomi to lay claim over the title, and WWE must wisely book that bout for the pay-per-view. While a championship change doesn't seem like a possibility, the two could have a good match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

That said, let's check out how Twitterati reacted to Lacey Evans' stunning revelation on this week's WWE RAW. Charlotte tweeted her reaction to the announcement made by the Sassy Southern Belle on this week's episode.

I can't believe you pay people to write this shit pic.twitter.com/Lo9QEI1S8j — Rebels Of The Neon God 🇦🇺🌸 (@RipleysKimura) February 16, 2021

Lacey Evans is pregnant with Ric Flairs baby.



Wrestling. #WWERaw — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 16, 2021

That was laughably stupid.



So Asuka needs a new opponent Sunday then, @WWE. That's how it works. — ✮EWZine✮ (Just #WEARTHEMASK for OTHERS) (@TheEWZine) February 16, 2021

Use me as a dislike button — Logan Daghlian (@Bostonsportsx36) February 16, 2021

Wait if Lacey Evans is pregnant that means her and Ric Flair OH MY GOD #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VPE7QRgHmU — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 16, 2021

WWE is continuing this storyline with Lacey Evans being “pregnant” #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/giauzE5h0a — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 16, 2021

