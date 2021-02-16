Lacey Evans WWE pregnancy reveal legitimate - Reports 

Tonight on WWE RAW, Lacey Evans shocked the world when she revealed to Charlotte Flair that she was pregnant. While the WWE Universe assumed this was a storyline, reports are coming out that this is not the case.

According to Raj Giri from Wrestling Inc., WWE learned of Evan's pregnancy earlier today before RAW. From there, the company really had no choice in the matter but to change the direction of her current storyline with Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, it was implied that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was the father. It should go without saying that isn't the case, and that part is 100% storyline.

At this point, one would assume that Evans will no longer be needed on WWE television going forward. It will be interesting to see if that marks the end of Ric Flair as a regular character on RAW.

What direction will WWE take with Lacey Evans out?

With Evans' pregnancy being legitimate, there is obviously no way she can compete against Asuka this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. As of this writing, no replacement has been announced for the RAW Women's Championship match this weekend.

Most of the WWE Universe assumed the company was heading to a big blowoff match between Charlotte and Evans at WrestleMania. With that now off the table, it will be interesting to see what direction the company will take in the weeks and months to come.

From all of us here at Sportskeeda, we'd like to congratulate Lacey Evans on her pregnancy.

What are your thoughts on this shocking announcement? Who should face Asuka this Sunday at Elimination Chamber? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.