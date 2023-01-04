Create

 Twitter divided over Mercedes Mone’s new entrance theme

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Jan 04, 2023 08:05 PM IST
Mercedes Mone has a new entrance theme for NJPW
Mercedes Mone has a new entrance theme for NJPW

Retracing her steps to professional wrestling, Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE) recently made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The event was broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome and featured her return after the IWGP Women’s Championship bout.

The CEO made a dramatic appearance after KAIRI retained the Women’s Title against Tam Nakano. This came amidst massive rumors started by her social media activity along with the new nickname, Mone donned attire different from her WWE run. She had a glossy queen-like appearance supported by a new entrance theme.

In WWE, the former Sasha Banks had a theme named Sky’s The Limit, which was a massive part of her gimmick. The music backed her resilient persona, having ‘had a dream and had it made’, while also featuring her cousin and the infamous rapper Snoop Dog.

During Mercedes Mone’s entrance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the titantron displayed the superstar wearing characteristic ‘Boss’ rings from her time in WWE. The word ‘money’ was repeatedly used to hype her entry before the track only focused on music.

Some fans on Twitter were upset about the new entrance theme. Having gained legendary status, Sky’s The Limit is still stuck in their minds.

Great to see Mercedes Mone and hype for her and KAIRI but that theme is a certain type ass. #njwk17
The one negative about Mercedes Mone is the theme song. Sky’s the Limit is an all time banger #wk17
Mercedes Mone needs a better theme song already #wk17

Wrestling fans also noticed Mone’s new theme has a semblance to the hip-hop/rap song Jump by the thirteen-year-old Kriss Kross.

Mercedes Mone's theme sounds like a knock off version of Jump by Kris Kross
Mercedes Monè’s theme reminds me so much of Kross Kross’s “Jump” which coincidentally came out the same year she was born. https://t.co/t6k2BEETrM

There were some positive remarks as well for the ‘money’ theme. It's logical that NJPW gave its own authenticity to Mercedes Varnado rather than sticking to the old Sasha Banks mode.

Mercedes Moné theme was a banger. It definitely resembles the late Nipsey Hussle's song "Hussle In The House". Its definitely gonna get some getting used to calling her Mercedes Moné instead of Sasha Banks. #WK17 #ThankYouSashaBanks #ForMercedes #MercedesMone #SashaBanks
Yall tripping. Mercedes Mone theme song and video is 🔥 #wk17 #WrestleKingdom #sashabanks #MercedesVarnado
The way they built up to Mercedes Mone's entrance before revealing it was her was great stuff, big star treatment, & @MercedesVarnado saying "Mone'" in her theme sounds hot! #WK17 #SashaBanks
I personally would love for Snoop Dogg to produce Mercedes Varnado’s new theme song but it’s understandable if he can’t due to WWE ties Mikey Ruckus does a great job for rock but her persona fits more with hip hop and rap I think Q Brick would do a good job for her NJPW music

Former WWE superstar Persia Pirotta (Stephanie De Lander) also commented on Mercedes Mone’s new theme song.

Also can we talk about Mercedes Moné’s banger of a theme song? Sheeeesh 🔥

The self-proclaimed Blueprint of NJPW laid off KAIRI with a wicked finisher after making her way to the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Her intentions of going after the IGWP Women’s Champion have been made clear.

What was Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) up to after her wrestling hiatus?

On May 2022, Sasha Banks left WWE due to creative frustrations and was suspended until further notice. Her tag team partner, Naomi, also joined her. As both wrestling superstars took to acting, Mercedes disclosed her interest in music as a post-WWE career option.

There have been reports of Naomi following Sasha’s footsteps to NJPW. She was slated to appear alongside her former tag partner as per PWInsider. Nevertheless, her social media activities have sent wrestling fans buzzing with a Boss & Glow reunion at NJPW.

It would be surreal if Noami returns to support Mercedes during her showdown with KAIRI in February. Her interference will be key to The CEO's victory, which is the most possible outcome for the title match.

