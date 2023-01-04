 Twitter divided over Mercedes Mone’s new entrance theme

Retracing her steps to professional wrestling, Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks in WWE) recently made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The event was broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome and featured her return after the IWGP Women’s Championship bout.

The CEO made a dramatic appearance after KAIRI retained the Women’s Title against Tam Nakano. This came amidst massive rumors started by her social media activity along with the new nickname, Mone donned attire different from her WWE run. She had a glossy queen-like appearance supported by a new entrance theme.

In WWE, the former Sasha Banks had a theme named Sky’s The Limit, which was a massive part of her gimmick. The music backed her resilient persona, having ‘had a dream and had it made’, while also featuring her cousin and the infamous rapper Snoop Dog.

During Mercedes Mone’s entrance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the titantron displayed the superstar wearing characteristic ‘Boss’ rings from her time in WWE. The word ‘money’ was repeatedly used to hype her entry before the track only focused on music.

Some fans on Twitter were upset about the new entrance theme. Having gained legendary status, Sky’s The Limit is still stuck in their minds.

Luced @TheLuced Great to see Mercedes Mone and hype for her and KAIRI but that theme is a certain type ass. #njwk17 Great to see Mercedes Mone and hype for her and KAIRI but that theme is a certain type ass. #njwk17

MITB Briefcase @WWE_Briefcase The one negative about Mercedes Mone is the theme song. Sky’s the Limit is an all time banger #wk17 The one negative about Mercedes Mone is the theme song. Sky’s the Limit is an all time banger #wk17

Wrestling fans also noticed Mone’s new theme has a semblance to the hip-hop/rap song Jump by the thirteen-year-old Kriss Kross.

OisLike @OisLike Mercedes Mone's theme sounds like a knock off version of Jump by Kris Kross Mercedes Mone's theme sounds like a knock off version of Jump by Kris Kross

Will @AXEtheMercenary Mercedes Monè’s theme reminds me so much of Kross Kross’s “Jump” which coincidentally came out the same year she was born. Mercedes Monè’s theme reminds me so much of Kross Kross’s “Jump” which coincidentally came out the same year she was born. https://t.co/t6k2BEETrM

There were some positive remarks as well for the ‘money’ theme. It's logical that NJPW gave its own authenticity to Mercedes Varnado rather than sticking to the old Sasha Banks mode.

𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕚𝕕𝕒𝕪 ⭕ @BramKassidy #ThankYouSashaBanks #ForMercedes #MercedesMone #SashaBanks Mercedes Moné theme was a banger. It definitely resembles the late Nipsey Hussle's song "Hussle In The House". Its definitely gonna get some getting used to calling her Mercedes Moné instead of Sasha Banks. #WK17 Mercedes Moné theme was a banger. It definitely resembles the late Nipsey Hussle's song "Hussle In The House". Its definitely gonna get some getting used to calling her Mercedes Moné instead of Sasha Banks. #WK17 #ThankYouSashaBanks #ForMercedes #MercedesMone #SashaBanks

#WK17 #SashaBanks The way they built up to Mercedes Mone's entrance before revealing it was her was great stuff, big star treatment, & @MercedesVarnado saying "Mone'" in her theme sounds hot! The way they built up to Mercedes Mone's entrance before revealing it was her was great stuff, big star treatment, & @MercedesVarnado saying "Mone'" in her theme sounds hot! #WK17 #SashaBanks

Mercedes Mone Watch 2023 @arnmald I personally would love for Snoop Dogg to produce Mercedes Varnado’s new theme song but it’s understandable if he can’t due to WWE ties



Mikey Ruckus does a great job for rock but her persona fits more with hip hop and rap



I think Q Brick would do a good job for her NJPW music I personally would love for Snoop Dogg to produce Mercedes Varnado’s new theme song but it’s understandable if he can’t due to WWE ties Mikey Ruckus does a great job for rock but her persona fits more with hip hop and rap I think Q Brick would do a good job for her NJPW music

Former WWE superstar Persia Pirotta (Stephanie De Lander) also commented on Mercedes Mone’s new theme song.

Steph De Lander @stephdelander Also can we talk about Mercedes Moné’s banger of a theme song? Sheeeesh Also can we talk about Mercedes Moné’s banger of a theme song? Sheeeesh 🔥

The self-proclaimed Blueprint of NJPW laid off KAIRI with a wicked finisher after making her way to the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Her intentions of going after the IGWP Women’s Champion have been made clear.

What was Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) up to after her wrestling hiatus?

On May 2022, Sasha Banks left WWE due to creative frustrations and was suspended until further notice. Her tag team partner, Naomi, also joined her. As both wrestling superstars took to acting, Mercedes disclosed her interest in music as a post-WWE career option.

There have been reports of Naomi following Sasha’s footsteps to NJPW. She was slated to appear alongside her former tag partner as per PWInsider. Nevertheless, her social media activities have sent wrestling fans buzzing with a Boss & Glow reunion at NJPW.

It would be surreal if Noami returns to support Mercedes during her showdown with KAIRI in February. Her interference will be key to The CEO's victory, which is the most possible outcome for the title match.

