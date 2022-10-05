"A small dude who can throw around people much bigger than him" - Twitter erupts after WWE star hits Braun Strowman with a huge suplex on RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to Chad Gable hitting Braun Strowman with a suplex on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

During their singles match on RAW, Gable did the unthinkable: successfully lifting Strowman and landing the German Suplex.

In doing so, Gable became one of only a few men in WWE to lift Strowman up and hit him with a move. The WWE Universe was more than impressed with the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Check out their Twitter reactions:

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows The only two people to hit Braun with a German Suplex are Brock Lesnar and Chad Gable.



You love to see it. The only two people to hit Braun with a German Suplex are Brock Lesnar and Chad Gable. You love to see it. https://t.co/7SD9nNA2PL

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble This ain't one of those fake YouTube thumbnails. This legit happened! This ain't one of those fake YouTube thumbnails. This legit happened! https://t.co/t3MAMUJHXs

Chad Gable is so damn good. He has taken everything that was given him and made the absolute most out of it. This man deserves every flower he gets and more.

"art" @hnkm_art_ chad gable is kind of the opposite of the " big flippy guys" you see in other promotions . he's a small dude who can throw around people much bigger than him chad gable is kind of the opposite of the " big flippy guys" you see in other promotions . he's a small dude who can throw around people much bigger than him https://t.co/mSBzSqK7Vo

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Good morning only to the powerhouse Chad Gable. Good morning only to the powerhouse Chad Gable. https://t.co/IPxaZ4S38a

Since returning to WWE, Strowman has competed in only a handful of matches. He was recently in singles action against Gable's tag team partner, Otis.

The two men previously engaged in a brawl on SmackDown, with Otis hitting The Monster Among Men with a World's Strongest Slam.

WWE star Drew McIntyre has expressed his interest in feuding with Braun Strowman

Since returning to WWE, Braun Strowman has engaged in a feud with The Alpha Academy.

While many have suggested that the former Universal Champion hasn't been in a proper angle, one certain WWE star has volunteered to feud with Strowman.

Speaking in an interview with My San Antonio, the former WWE Champion claimed that it would be a very "simple story" between him and Strowman. He said:

“Anyone who gets in my way, to be honest. But I’ve always wanted to have a feud with Braun (Strowman). It is a simple story to tell with two big guys. But there is more depth to it than that. The visual of Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman. I am 6-foot-5, 275 and he makes me look like a smaller guy. How exciting and impressive that match would be? But I also know how the story could be compelling. You have two superstars who got let go from the company only to comeback and try to reprove themselves."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Strowman going forward. He is currently part of the SmackDown brand and WWE has the option of revisiting his iconic feud with Roman Reigns.

