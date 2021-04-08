Twitter reacts to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One

The first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was a big one for the black and gold brand.

On the pre-show, newcomer Zoey Stark earned a win over Toni Storm. To start the main show, Pete Dunne stood tall over Kushida before Bronson Reed became the No. 1 contender for the NXT North American Championship.

Also in the mix was the brutal battle between WALTER and Tomasso Ciampa, which saw the NXT UK Champion retain his title ahead of tomorrow's NXT UK: Prelude.

New NXT Tag Team Champions were crowned in the Triple Threat match between MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma. Despite all three teams putting on a great show, Dusty Classic winners MSK managed to take home the gold.

The main event saw NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai finally come to blows with her rival Raquel Gonzalez. Following a promo package that highlighted both women's strengths, the pair put on an impressive showing.

Early on in the match, Dakota Kai was banned from ringside. There were some huge moments, including when Shirai jumped off the top of the stage skull onto Raquel Gonzalez - and the steel grate beneath them both.

Eventually, Gonzalez overcame Io Shirai to win the NXT Women's Championship, ending the latter's reign at 305 days. Gonzalez is the 11th woman to win the championship.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has got Twitter talking

While NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was airing, it was the top trend in the United States. Multiple WWE Superstars and other notable names came to Twitter to share their thoughts on the events of the night.

Here are some of the biggest reactions to night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:

