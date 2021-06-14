Twitter reacts to NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Last night saw the stars of NXT come together once again for the second annual NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. Multiple championships were put on the line at the pay-per-view, with the NXT Women's, North American, Tag Team, and NXT Championships all up for grabs. The Million Dollar Championship also returned after being retired for eleven years.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House saw Raquel Gonzalez, Bronson Reed, MSK and Karrion Kross all retain their titles in a series of great matches. LA Knight was also crowned the new Million Dollar Champion after coming out on top in the ladder match against Cameron Grimes. Fans also saw former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart return to brawl with Dakota Kai.

At the end of Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li, Mei Ying got herself involved and threw Martinez off the platform in a shocking moment. Cameron Grimes also scaled the set in the Million Dollar Championship ladder match, and in the NXT Women's Championship match, Ember Moon hit a tremendous suicide dive on Raquel Gonzalez.

The main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House saw Karrion Kross defend the NXT Championship in a fatal five-way against Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. This match saw some of the competitors team up against the champion on multiple occasions, including Gargano and Dunne driving Kross through the door of the set, and Cole and O'Reilly coming together to hit a double powerbomb on him.

The bout ended when Karrion Kross managed to lock Kyle O'Reilly in the Kross Jacket until he appeared to pass out, leading the referee to declare the match over, and Kross the winner.

There were some huge moments that went down in the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the events of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

A fight worthy of that legacy … Congratulations to the NEW Million Dollar Champion… @LAKnightWWE!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT https://t.co/gBwwwnOSnr — Triple H (@TripleH) June 14, 2021

ding dong



h e l l o ? https://t.co/JmshBNIRCP — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 14, 2021

Incredible match. Everyone was on fire! Also, told ya 😏#NXTTakeOver https://t.co/G2CldvbQqH — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 14, 2021

Don’t give up, @CGrimesWWE.



Go for it again.



And if you need a little entrance motivation?



I’ll be around. 💵#NXTTakeOver — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) June 14, 2021

The level of thought that went into crafting the #NXTChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver deserves high praise. Cole/Gargano callbacks, UE briefly working together again, Kyle almost winning the big one. So many wisely put together moments.



Props to everyone involved 🙌🏼 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 14, 2021

An incredible main event to close #NXTTakeOver with five of #WWENXT’s best with one left standing as #NXTChampion… #AndStill https://t.co/JLTFSzd9z3 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 14, 2021

What did you think of NXT TakeOver: In Your House? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

