Twitter reacts to Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux, "The Next Big Thing"

American football star Parker Boudreaux is currently a hot topic among pro-wrestling Twitterati, with many dubbing him the next Brock Lesnar.
Parker Boudreaux is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights and is currently 22-years-old. He had described himself on his social media handles as "The Next Big Thing," a moniker that WWE legend Brock Lesnar popularized back when he was a rookie in the company.
Brock Lesnar came to WWE's main roster when Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were on their way out, and quickly became the most popular wrestler in the industry.
Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since being squashed by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year and losing his WWE Championship in the process.
Since then, Paul Heyman has seemingly ditched his old client and is now the advocate of the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns over on SmackDown.
Boudreaux is well aware of his slight resemblance to The Beast and seems very keen to try his hand at pro-wrestling.
Parker Bouxreaux's face and form are reminding fans of Brock Lesnar
A short while ago, WWE personality Paul Heyman noticed Boudreaux's latest tweet, in which he was seen showing off his incredible physique, and went on to put him over big time.
Heyman agreed with Boudreaux that 2021 would be a big year for him and dubbed the caption a spoiler. Ever since Paul Heyman promoted him on Twitter, Parker Boudreaux has garnered some serious coverage and exposure on social media.
Many fans call him the second coming of Brock Lesnar, while others are speculating that he will be WWE-bound somewhere down the line. Let's take a look at Heyman's tweet and some of the best Twitter reactions to Parker Boudreaux.
Published 03 Jan 2021, 09:23 IST