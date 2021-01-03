Twitter reacts to Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux, "The Next Big Thing"

American football star Parker Boudreaux is currently a hot topic among pro-wrestling Twitterati, with many dubbing him the next Brock Lesnar.

Parker Boudreaux is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights and is currently 22-years-old. He had described himself on his social media handles as "The Next Big Thing," a moniker that WWE legend Brock Lesnar popularized back when he was a rookie in the company.

Brock Lesnar came to WWE's main roster when Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were on their way out, and quickly became the most popular wrestler in the industry.

Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since being squashed by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year and losing his WWE Championship in the process.

Since then, Paul Heyman has seemingly ditched his old client and is now the advocate of the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns over on SmackDown.

Boudreaux is well aware of his slight resemblance to The Beast and seems very keen to try his hand at pro-wrestling.

Parker Bouxreaux's face and form are reminding fans of Brock Lesnar

A short while ago, WWE personality Paul Heyman noticed Boudreaux's latest tweet, in which he was seen showing off his incredible physique, and went on to put him over big time.

Heyman agreed with Boudreaux that 2021 would be a big year for him and dubbed the caption a spoiler. Ever since Paul Heyman promoted him on Twitter, Parker Boudreaux has garnered some serious coverage and exposure on social media.

Many fans call him the second coming of Brock Lesnar, while others are speculating that he will be WWE-bound somewhere down the line. Let's take a look at Heyman's tweet and some of the best Twitter reactions to Parker Boudreaux.

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Might be the next “Paul Heyman Guy” — EVAA (@EVAA4LIFE) January 2, 2021

Why this guy looks like brock Lesnar son to me — Nick Vogt (@turbonos88) January 2, 2021

Parker is an awesome dude, and an absolute MONSTER. He's the perfect Heyman Project. — Se7eN_Deadly🖐😔 (@Se7eNDeadly1) January 2, 2021

I didn’t know that Paul Heyman got his eye on Parker! I know Brock Lesner is watching. Parker mess around be at the Top. You Brock Lesner going to wrestle Parker. I would love to see that match. — Gene (@jcksngn) January 2, 2021

I know he can defeat not only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar both at the same time in the ring and take WWE title and Universal title that can happen put that in your pipe and smoke it babe!!!!!!!!!!!!!. — Lorenzo Garcia (@Lorenzo61567566) January 3, 2021

Hold onto his phone number, Mr. Heyman. Once he is done with the League, he'll be ready for his next big... opportunity. — R.J. Miller (@urge5150) January 2, 2021

Lowkey thought Brock went in a time machine and got a bunch of tattoos lol — Jordy P (@xcv_paul) January 2, 2021

Wtf is that human, the amount of weight he’s cut Jesus.... https://t.co/KJFQviC5Zv — Gary Guillen (@GaryGuillen4) January 3, 2021

This guy is a monster!!! He works hard and has a bright future ahead of him! https://t.co/gUmYLp90x5 — Pete (@go__pete__go) January 2, 2021

Lmao bro you been my favorite wrestler before you even started wrestling 🤣🔥🙅🏽‍♂️🧢 #BIGBOUDREAUX 🎖 — 💕🥢 ++ CHIP KIP ++ 🐬🔌 (@CHIPKIPOFFICIAL) January 2, 2021

Nobody comes close to brock ever.

He’s once in a century athlete.

Unless it’s his son . https://t.co/ARcOotD4d0 — Kev the wrestling fan (@kev_wrestling) January 2, 2021

He was one of the first people to reach out to me on here, and I've know from the minute I saw the guy that this tweet was GOING to happen one day.



Natural Born Heyman Guy. — Se7eN_Deadly🖐😔 (@Se7eNDeadly1) January 2, 2021

Please, please, please get @ParkerBoudreaux into WWE. It would be like the second coming of the Beast. Do they grow these guys in laboratories? He’s the nearly a doppelgänger of Brock, down to the height and weight too. — Emlyn Fuller (@TheReelEm) January 2, 2021

What do you think? Do you believe Parker Boudreaux will possibly sign a contract with WWE shortly? Sound off in the comment section!