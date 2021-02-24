Twitter reacts to Paul Wight fka The Big Show signing with AEW

Paul Wight fka The Big Show is All Elite as the promotion has officially announced the signing of the WWE legend. It is safe to say that no one saw this massive announcement coming and The Big Show joining AEW has left the fans shocked.
AEW has announced that more details about Paul Wight fka The Big Show signing with them will be given on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. It is to be seen whether The World's Largest Athlete makes his AEW debut tonight or not. If he does, who could he confront or join hands with?
Twitter goes crazy on the announcement of The Big Show signing with All Elite Wrestling
The announcement of Paul Wight aka The Big Show signing with WWE came out of nowhere. Wrestling fans have shared their shocked reactions on Twitter with many joking about The Big Show turning on WWE. Some also want to see the reunion of JeriShow - the tag team of Big Show and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Also, fans are speculating the WWE legend to go up against Shaquille O'Neal in AEW.
The Big Show last appeared for WWE on the RAW Legends Night special episode where he was involved in a backstage segment with 14-time world champion Randy Orton. Interestingly, The Big Show's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36 last year, after the main event in which Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar. The Big Show challenged McIntyre immediately after the main event in a dark match, which was aired on Monday Night RAW the following night.
And closing it with the tweet of AEW President Tony Khan welcoming Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, and the man himself reacting to the same. How massive is this!
Comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to this announcement.