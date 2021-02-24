Twitter reacts to Paul Wight fka The Big Show signing with AEW

Paul Wight fka The Big Show is All Elite as the promotion has officially announced the signing of the WWE legend. It is safe to say that no one saw this massive announcement coming and The Big Show joining AEW has left the fans shocked.

AEW has announced that more details about Paul Wight fka The Big Show signing with them will be given on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. It is to be seen whether The World's Largest Athlete makes his AEW debut tonight or not. If he does, who could he confront or join hands with?

Twitter goes crazy on the announcement of The Big Show signing with All Elite Wrestling

The announcement of Paul Wight aka The Big Show signing with WWE came out of nowhere. Wrestling fans have shared their shocked reactions on Twitter with many joking about The Big Show turning on WWE. Some also want to see the reunion of JeriShow - the tag team of Big Show and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Also, fans are speculating the WWE legend to go up against Shaquille O'Neal in AEW.

The Big Show last appeared for WWE on the RAW Legends Night special episode where he was involved in a backstage segment with 14-time world champion Randy Orton. Interestingly, The Big Show's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36 last year, after the main event in which Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar. The Big Show challenged McIntyre immediately after the main event in a dark match, which was aired on Monday Night RAW the following night.

You thought Big Show would be with WWE forever? #AEW pic.twitter.com/fUDDsmA4vg — Adam Wilbourn (@adamwilbourn) February 24, 2021

Big Show had one last turn in him...



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pU8KqGO0pP — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) February 24, 2021

Everyone when AEW announced the signing of The big show pic.twitter.com/Q1RmCjAskm — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 24, 2021

Big Show has made a career out of turning face and turning heel.



He’s just turned heel on WWE, this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/6o4ZXWaFlz — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

OH MY GOODNESS



NOT ONLY COULD WE BE GETTING BIG SHOW VS SHAQ



BUT ALSO THE REUNION OF pic.twitter.com/ptEjFfqVOy — AARON, head of the wrestling twltter table (@AaronIsTheBrand) February 24, 2021

Big Show has officially signed with #AEW!



This is probably the last thing I expected to see today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fx7PJtnOlz — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) February 24, 2021

Now that Big Show has signed with AEW, give me this Reunion Damnit! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ufwBYnrooV — WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Big Show is one of those legendary names that will be super beneficial to the brand.



Can’t wait to see how he does on commentary. This is BIG. #AEW pic.twitter.com/aa4pWZZrlB — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) February 24, 2021

Big Show signing with AEW is a long con to get revenge on Cody for the time Show lost the Intercontinental title in a tables match when he stepped through a table — Joe Gagne (@joegagne) February 24, 2021

AEW just picked up Big Show. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/daiZCB7l9D — ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) February 24, 2021

Big Show went out in WWE main eventing WrestleMania.



Legendary stuff. pic.twitter.com/g2Qu0SETi6 — eko (@ekowrestling88) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE AND CAME ABSOLUTELY OUT OF NOWHERE!! I’m excited for this new AEW Dark Elevation Show Monday Nights on AEW’s YouTube channel and they can use Paul to coach the younger big guys in AEW. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/oIjyqJwrYD — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) February 24, 2021

I'm shocked. I'm happy. I'm sad. So many questions! BUT the reality is that @PaulWight is officially signed to @AEW and the world of professional wrestling keeps changing! What a time! #AEWDynamite #BigShow pic.twitter.com/5taoI9bk4y — The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) February 24, 2021

Shaq after hearing Big Show signed with AEW pic.twitter.com/ZT7lZwK4IL — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 24, 2021

Big Show has gone from headlining Wrestlemania to AEW in less than a year. Some coop by Tony Khan. — Booking Hell (@Booking_HellUK) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Wow I really thought Big Show was a WWE lifer #AEW — Nik (@NikkF07) February 24, 2021

He looks just like Big Show https://t.co/eYQWXEY2d5 — MiDWEST MiSFIT (@CoffinNailx) February 24, 2021

And closing it with the tweet of AEW President Tony Khan welcoming Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, and the man himself reacting to the same. How massive is this!

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to this announcement.