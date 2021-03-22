Twitter reacts to The Fiend's return at WWE Fastlane 2021

Tonight on WWE Fastlane, fans were eagerly awaiting the anticipated return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the intergender match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, and return he did.
The Fiend arose from the ring with hellfire, complete with a new and terrifying look that draws inspiration from a few fictional horror movie icons - Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Leatherface.
If The Fiend's previous mask was not scary enough, this new mask is sure to creep out even the bravest of souls.
Kyle A. Scarborough, the person who designed the original version of The Fiend's mask, even shared a photo of the new mask on Twitter, making it clear that he designed this one as well.
The Fiend exacts his revenge on Randy Orton
The Fiend's new mask and attire appeared to be heavily disfigured and burnt, which seems plausible considering he was "burnt alive" by Orton at WWE TLC.
Bliss drew upon the supernatural and other-worldly powers granted to her by her friend and partner, The Fiend, and got the upper hand over The Viper from the start of the match.
As stated above, The Fiend's emergence from beneath the ring only made matters worse for Orton. Bliss easily pinned the Apex Predator after he fell to a Sister Abigail from The Fiend.
The Five Feet of Fury then offered her hand to The Fiend, who accepted it, and the two superstars then posed over Randy Orton's prone body. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for The Legend Killer
It goes without saying that the WWE Universe will be talking about The Fiend's return at Fastlane. We have amassed a few interesting reactions from fans on Twitter.
Are you excited to see The Fiend back in a WWE ring?