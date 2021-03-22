Twitter reacts to The Fiend's return at WWE Fastlane 2021

Tonight on WWE Fastlane, fans were eagerly awaiting the anticipated return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the intergender match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, and return he did.

The Fiend arose from the ring with hellfire, complete with a new and terrifying look that draws inspiration from a few fictional horror movie icons - Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Leatherface.

If The Fiend's previous mask was not scary enough, this new mask is sure to creep out even the bravest of souls.

Kyle A. Scarborough, the person who designed the original version of The Fiend's mask, even shared a photo of the new mask on Twitter, making it clear that he designed this one as well.

The Fiend exacts his revenge on Randy Orton

The Fiend's new mask and attire appeared to be heavily disfigured and burnt, which seems plausible considering he was "burnt alive" by Orton at WWE TLC.

Bliss drew upon the supernatural and other-worldly powers granted to her by her friend and partner, The Fiend, and got the upper hand over The Viper from the start of the match.

As stated above, The Fiend's emergence from beneath the ring only made matters worse for Orton. Bliss easily pinned the Apex Predator after he fell to a Sister Abigail from The Fiend.

The Five Feet of Fury then offered her hand to The Fiend, who accepted it, and the two superstars then posed over Randy Orton's prone body. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for The Legend Killer

It goes without saying that the WWE Universe will be talking about The Fiend's return at Fastlane. We have amassed a few interesting reactions from fans on Twitter.

Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥? 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴. 𝘞𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦.



The Fiend has risen again...#WWEFastLane pic.twitter.com/DuRzYHNvyB — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 22, 2021

omg its the fiend pic.twitter.com/A5e9sKxThu — nL Kewl J (@johnblud) March 22, 2021

WTF THE FIEND LOOKS LIKE SWAMP THING 🤣#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/ge6Syfxjbt — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) March 22, 2021

I would just like to thank The Fiend for not allowing my kids to go to bed for the next 3-6 years after seeing all of that — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 22, 2021

Alexa Bliss watched the Snyder Cut and realized she could revive The Fiend with The Mother Boxes https://t.co/j6p1YdJ6dZ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 22, 2021

THE FIEND IS BACK GOD BLESS — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 22, 2021

THE FIEND IS FINALLY BACK, WHAT A MASK#WWEFASTLANE pic.twitter.com/qBHXjl8w8x — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 22, 2021

THE FIEND IS BACK AND HE'S BURNT LOL — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 22, 2021

Wrestling doesn’t deserve Bray Wyatt. — RDream (@RDream22) March 22, 2021

New Fiend look is dope as hell!! #WWEFastlane — BDE (@itsbrandonde) March 22, 2021

If we are following Jason Voorhees logic - we’re so close to The Fiend ending up in space. #WWEFastlane #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/G65xp8UReh — Ben-Roy Turner (@BenRoyTurner) March 22, 2021

