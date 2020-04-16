Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (April 15, 2020): Cody, Matt Hardy, and others comment on the show

Jon Moxley faced off with Jake Hager in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite.

Check out what Cody, Matt Hardy, and others had to say about this week's show.

Jon Moxley took on Jake Hager in the main event

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite started with Lance Archer going one on one against Colt Cabana in a TNT Championship Tournament match. Before the match began, Hoyt's manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts hyped him up by saying that Cabana might have skills but it won't be enough to stop an animal like Archer.

Archer and Cabana had a decent match where Cabana got the upper hand on Archer a few times but in the end, Archer won the match by hitting the Black Out.

Britt Baker had a match with Cassandra Golden and made quick work of her opponent to win the match.

Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara faced Suge D in a one-on-one match. After a few back and forth strikes, it did not take long for Guevara to put away Suge D with a unique move where he delivered a knee strike to the head after he flipped his opponent from a torture rack position.

Kip Sabian had a singles match against Chuck Taylor with Penelope Ford and Orange Cassidy being present on the respective wrestler's corner. Both of them put up a clinic but in the end, Sabian picked up the victory after Ford attacked Taylor with a hurricanrana while the referee was distracted.

In the main event, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against The Inner Circle's Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Match. The match was lengthy as it dragged for over half an hour and both stars put each other to the test as they battled throughout the building and used whatever they got their hands on as weapons.

Moxley was able to retain his title after he dropped Hager with the Paradigm Shift DDT on a steel chair. After the match, Moxley celebrated inside the empty ring and yelled at the camera that no one can take the championship from him.

It was a fairly good episode of Dynamite and a lot of fans and wrestlers were talking about the match between Moxley and Hager. Now, we will look at some of the tweets that had the best reactions.

Chris Jericho just called Suge D... Suge Knight😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#AEWDynamite — Honcho (@P1AllElite) April 16, 2020

Advertisement

I’m so glad to know @IAmJericho even wears his stylish jackets even when preparing breakfast. He knows fashion never rests. #WatchingAEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fs9NrWTMqO — Jessica Penguin (@JessGuin84) April 16, 2020

I’m thrilled that @ColtCabana is a full-time @AEWrestling performer, he’s fantastic. Lance Archer has shown he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with - Especially with @JakeSnakeDDT advising him. Their matchup was a great start to #AEWDynamite. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 16, 2020

After an understandably somber day for professional wrestling, Chris Jericho is providing us with just the pick me up we collectively needed. @IAmJericho #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/70IlpbXUNV — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 16, 2020

How much fun are @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 on commentary on #AEWDynamite right now? They’re on fire, & this match they’re calling @TheKipSabian v. @SexyChuckieT is off to an excellent start! Watch out for the wrestlers’ respective managers, @thePenelopeFord & @orangecassidy! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 16, 2020

Damn, I am LOVING this main Event on #AEWDynamite for AEW World Heavyweight Title @JonMoxley (Champ) v @RealJakeHager - @JRsBBQ doing an excellent job on the solo call! — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 16, 2020

Jericho uses metal spatulas on non-stick pans #ImWithAEW — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) April 16, 2020