Twitter reacts to Friday Night SmackDown (8th November, 2019): Shawn Michaels, Xavier Woods, Bayley and others comment on the show

Tonight's edition of SmackDown from Manchester, England kicked off with King Corbin making fun of Roman Reigns to hype up their main event matchup. In the first match of the night, Kofi Kingston and Big E fought The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After a hard-and-forth battle, Kingston hit the Trouble in Paradise on Dash Wilder and picked up the win for his team. With this victory, The New Day are now five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions and two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Heavy Machinery was out to next for their match but NXT UK's Imperium got in their way. The SmackDown roster came to the aid of Otis and Tucker and Imperium were forced to retreat.

Sasha Banks got a new entrance theme, which was revealed before her match against Nikki Cross. She won the match but Banks and the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley were subjected to a post-match attack by Shayna Baszler. On this week's show, Sami Zayn once again invited Daniel Bryan to join him and Shinsuke Nakamura but there was no positive response from the former World Champion. Later backstage, when Zayn was attempting to convince him, Daniel Bryan got taken out by the new WWE Universal Champion The Fiend.

Dana Brooke and Carmella defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn their spot on the Blue Brand's women's team for Survivor Series. It was also revealed that Sasha Banks will captain Team SmackDown at the event.

In the main event of the night, King Corbin earned a win over Roman Reigns owing to the interferences from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Overall, SmackDown was pretty eventful this week and it portrayed the continuation of the NXT invasion on the main roster.

In this article, we present you with some of the most interesting tweets regarding the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

So, #WWE just repeats the same thing with Shayna Baszler as we seen last week? #SmackDown — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) November 9, 2019

I guess we're all acting like Kofi wasn't WWE Champion, right?#SmackDown #WWE — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) November 9, 2019

Not sure who thought that chihuahua barking noise bit was a good idea......#Smackdown — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) November 9, 2019

No, she ATTTACKS again. While my back is turned. NXT ain’t crap nowadays — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 9, 2019

OPEN THIS PIT UP#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XpPAYzTT5t — GIF Skull - Sami Zayn, Lord of Metal #SmackDown (@GIFSkull) November 9, 2019

Everyone: I can’t wait to see The Revival in an NXT level match



WWE: Did someone say The New Day???🤪



Everyone:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rL2a2tmmts — tracy (@HEELTracy) November 9, 2019

Curtis Axel with the line of the night 😂#WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qNuFrdLnAh — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) November 9, 2019

