Twitter reacts to Friday Night SmackDown (November 15th, 2019): Bayley, Adam Cole, Shinsuke Nakamura and others comment on the show

The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan

King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown. The trio made fun of Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G and questioned their presence in the men's team for Survivor Series.

Ali and Shorty G then faced the former RAW Tag Team Champions with their position on the SmackDown's team on the line. The Big Dog eventually made his way to the ring and aided Shorty G and Ali to get the win and retain their spots.

The New Day and The Revival faced each other on this week's show for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The teams were involved in a back-and-forth match until an interference from The Undisputed Era brought a halt to the match. NXT Champion Adam Cole and his gang once again invaded the main roster to send a message ahead of Survivor Series.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Nikki Cross had a match tonight. Yet again, the NXT Superstars interrupted and resulted in the match ending in no contest. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and several other female Superstars from the Black-and-Gold Brand made their presence felt on SmackDown which led The Legit Boss to challenge them for a match.

Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, and Carmella defeated Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox to gain some momentum before the upcoming brand wars at Survivor Series.

The major attraction of the night was once again Bray Wyatt, who unveiled a new version of the WWE Universal Championship. He eventually showed up during the Miz TV segment between The Miz and Daniel Bryan to challenge the former Wyatt Family to a match. Bryan demanded the match to be for the WWE Universal Championship, to which Bray Wyatt immediately agreed.

SmackDown concluded with The Miz announcing Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship at Survivor Series.

Here we showcase the tweets that highlight the best segments from this week's episode.

I’m down with Daniel Bryan vs #TheFIEND. #SmackDown — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 16, 2019

I love that Bryan and Miz hate each other even if they are both babyfaces right now. #SmackDown — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) November 16, 2019

Tegan going from 2 devastating knee injury’s to now returning, competing on NXT & NXT UK, challenging for the Women’s Tag Titles, competing in the first Women’s War Games and appearing on #SmackDown is the good blessings she deserves. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hd82SHmfvO — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) November 16, 2019

Big E actin a fool literally just made my Friday 🤣 New Day Rocks!!! #SmackdownOnFOX #smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/RO3NrGxwpC — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) November 16, 2019

Can Bray turn the Cruiserweight Title black instead of purple?😮#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zQAZTvU58Q — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) November 16, 2019

When Smackdown wanted to bring chaos to NXT, they sent one.



You ponies sent 5 and still couldn’t get the job done.

🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/7WUvwoi2n5 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 16, 2019

I am waiting for the day that I can fight with you with all my heart... my friend @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/G3GUG6rlZw — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 16, 2019

