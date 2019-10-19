Twitter reacts to Friday Night SmackDown (October 18, 2019): Nikki Cross, Shinsuke Nakamura and others comment on the show

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

This week's Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with Shinsuke Nakamura defending his Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns. In their first-ever singles matchup inside the squared circle, The Big Dog and The Artist delivered a solid opener that set the pace for the rest of the night. However, the match came to an abrupt end with King Corbin taking out Roman Reigns.

Ultimately, Daniel Bryan showed up to assist Reigns but it was the trio of Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Nakamura who stood tall. Owing to this confrontation, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan faced King Corbin and the WWE Intercontinental Champion in the main event, where Bryan picked up the win for his team by pinning Nakamura.

In another highlighted matchup of the night, The New Day and Heavy Machinery earned a lot of momentum for themselves ahead of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view by defeating The Revival and the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, also got a new challenger for her title as Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke in a six-pack challenge on tonight's show.

Shorty Gable had an impressive showing on SmackDown with his victory over Curtis Axel. In a post-match interview, he asked the fans to overcome their insecurities and stated how he has started to embrace the height jokes directed at him. Gable also announced that he will be known as Shorty G moving forward. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan then showed up on SmackDown to confirm Shorty G and Ali as the remaining members of his team with Roman Reigns serving as the new captain.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak made his presence felt tonight as well, but the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman decimated him during their match.

Considering everything that went down, it's safe to state that the Blue Brand delivered an amazing show from the get-go. Here we bring to you some of the best tweets highlighting this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

That face you make when you realise you are the NUMBER ONE CONTENDER @WWEonFOX #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Fbik0pIIXj — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) October 19, 2019

In my opinion @DrewGulak stole the show tonight on #SmackDown — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 19, 2019

We wanted to see the rest of @DrewGulak's Power Point presentation tbh. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Zu6egd4gvd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 19, 2019

WWE actually added "Can't be stopped for any reason" to the Bray/Seth match graphic 😂😂😂 #Smackdown — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) October 19, 2019

Corey Graves: this might be the Greatest thing I have ever seen 🤣 he’s so savage! #SmackdownOnFox #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GNt4fEm7qM — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) October 19, 2019

Me: @itsBayleyWWE ....WHY YOU ALWAYS LYING? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/L3WIqTFJMM — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) October 19, 2019

We're getting lots of really solid character work on this show so far and I am LOVING it. Really good stuff from everyone involved. #SmackDown — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) October 19, 2019

Popular Opinion: The Miz is the best on the mic in WWE..#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8tnGNnPLcO — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) October 19, 2019

