Twitter reacts to Monday Night Raw (5 November 2018)

Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw episode was live from Manchester, England. RAW kicked off with the entire red brand roster standing on the ramp as Acting RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin, made his way to the ring.

Baron Corbin welcomed the crowd to RAW and began to hype Survivor Series. He announced two traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches for men and women, and named Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as the first two members of the men's team for Raw.

He then added Braun Strowman to the team, and made himself the captain. He also made Alexa Bliss the captain of the women's team.

He then got interrupted by Kurt Angle, who wants to be the captain of the team, and challenged Baron Corbin to a match. After Kurt Angle departed, Braun Strowman came out to attack Baron Corbin, but Corbin escaped.

The Riott Squad faced the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. The match ended in a no contest when Ruby Riott attacked Natalya's father, Jim Neidhart, breaking his sunglasses.

Next, Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal in a one-on-one match, and Seth Rollins came out to address the WWE Universe, before facing AOP in a 2-on-1 handicap match for the RAW tag team championship.

AOP defeated Seth Rollins to become the new RAW tag team champions. After the match, Dean Ambrose came out to attack Seth Rollins once again.

Dolph Ziggler came out next to talk about his unfortunate loss at the WWE World Cup, before Elias interrupted him, and they faced each other in a match which Elias won comfortably.

Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to address Becky Lynch. She praised Becky Lynch and said Becky's change of attitude wasn't going to be enough to win. This was followed by Nia Jax facing Ember Moon, and she beat Ember Moon after Tamina's interruption.

Also this week, Finn Balor faced Bobby Lashley for the third consecutive time. Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor this time, and Drew McIntyre came out after the match to attack Finn Balor with a claymore kick.

In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle, as the WWE legend tapped out to an ankle-lock.

Here is how Twitter reacted.

The authority figure screwing the #1 contender is such a refreshing new storyline on #RAWUK #RAW pic.twitter.com/7oqLnsmfDQ — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) November 6, 2018

It’s quite obvious that they are building Elias for something big #RAW pic.twitter.com/5pS1RWnXyP — Jeffrey Taylor (@JeffreyShowLive) November 6, 2018

Did Braun just power walk after a car?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/59oc82nTw8 — Ellis Mbeh 💵➡️🏦 (@EllisMbeh) November 6, 2018