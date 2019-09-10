Twitter reacts to Monday Night RAW (9th September 2019)

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 117 // 10 Sep 2019, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin lit up Monday Night Raw this week

The 9th September edition of Monday Night RAW took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, as the red brand made its return to The Garden after a span of 10 years. The show started off with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman which was hosted by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. As expected, A.J. Styles and The O.C. interfered Austin, Strowman, and Rollins and the segment ended with The Texas Rattlesnake stunning The Phenomenal One.

Shortly afterwards, we had our first match of the evening, as Cedric Alexander defeated A.J. Styles via disqualification after Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows took out the latter. This led to the Viking Raiders making their way out to the ring and making the save for Alexander.

Next up, we had a special appearance from Roman Reigns, as we moved on to the next match of the night featuring Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, with the latter pairing pulling off an upset win over the newly turned heel duo of Banks and Flair.

The tag team match was followed up by the in-ring return of Rey Mysterio, who had a brilliant match and eventually defeated 205 Live's Gran Metalik. The next match on the card saw Baron Corbin secure his place in the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring after he shockingly defeated Ricochet and Samoa in the triple threat semi-final.

The WWE Universe was also treated to a new episode of the Firefly Fun House where Bray Wyatt was seen namedropping 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on several occasions and also teased something major with the numerals "11:19".

In the main event of the night, 10 of Monday Night RAW's most elite superstars as The O.C. teamed up with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler and lost to the team of Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander, and The Viking Raiders.

That being said, here are some of the best Twitter reactions following tonight's RAW.

After RAW went off the air, Stone Cold called back AJ Styles and put him over big time. Called him the best wrestler in the world right now. Right before stunning him again ofcourse 😂 #RAW #WWEMSG #RAWMSG pic.twitter.com/XC6FwCwpB6 — Macho T 💪 Not Playing #WWE2K20 Yet (@ItsMachoT) September 10, 2019

Advertisement

Life is awesome!!!!! — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 10, 2019

Always great to see Stone Cold on @WWE programming. #RAW kicked off hot tonight in @TheGarden.



OH HELL YEAH !! https://t.co/MEkwdnWi3W — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 10, 2019

The depth to @WWEBrayWyatt makes him the most interesting & intriguing personality currently on @WWE TV.. And I’m ready to fight over it! #FireFlyFunHouse #TheFIEND — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 10, 2019

Bray Wyatt’s clock was stuck on 11:19...that’s a Tuesday. I would keep an eye out for that. That could mean something, it could not. Everything on the #FireflyFunHouse has a meaning...#Raw — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) September 10, 2019

WWE Universe: I’m so tired of Seth Rollins wearing those grey jeans!



Seth’s grey jeans: pic.twitter.com/qCmvUqVl8x — Simon (@iiMinPinii) September 10, 2019

We have never once denied that they are good wrestlers. It was a good match. They just aren’t a team, we are. Can’t claim a team name when you aren’t a team, that’s all. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 10, 2019

Becky Lynch giving Charlotte the evil stare was absolute gold! #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/QkKMLcSyU3 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) September 10, 2019

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW Results page