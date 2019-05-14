Twitter reacts to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch confirming their relationship

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year

For several months there have been rumors indicating a romantic link between Seth Rollins and 'The Man' Becky Lynch. The two were often spotted together, which led to further speculations regarding their relationship status.

For the past two days, Lynch and the WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix were exchanging tweets. However, this took a new turn when Lynch engaged herself in another Twitter altercation with Phoenix's husband, the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This resulted in Beth Phoenix questioning Lynch about involving their men in their scuffle. The RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion responded by mentioning Seth Rollins in her tweet.

Shortly after that tweet, the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to his social media accounts to reveal that the rumors were indeed true and that he and Lynch are in a relationship.

The announcement created a huge buzz and became the main talking point among the members of the WWE Universe. Fans from all around the world started to pour in their wishes for the new couple with their tweets. In fact, more people were talking about Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch instead of this week's RAW. While many fans were just congratulating the new couple, some of them even made memes regarding the same.

Several personalities joined the fans in congratulating them. Rusev made an interesting tweet where he joked about Rollins and Lynch getting into trouble for making their relationship public. Rusev's tweet was obviously a knock at WWE as he and Lana were subjected to backstage heat following the announcement of their relationship.

WWE also retweeted Rollins and wished the couple the best of luck. Here are some of the best Tweets regarding the announcement of the relationship between Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins :

Throw in Big E and Becky's Mom for a triple threat — Dave (@KCDave85) May 12, 2019

There's a "Who MANS is this?" pun in here somewhere. I just can't think of it. pic.twitter.com/lqWIZmBWwe — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) May 13, 2019

Becky announced, Rollins confirmed. To make the point-- I'm announcing my engagement to Ariana Grande. Waiting for her confirmation... — Robeson G Flynn (@RobeyGFlynn) May 13, 2019

HERE COMES BEAUTY AND THE BEASTSLAYER! — Lincoln Jack (@LJ_REGULAR182) May 13, 2019

And now I request a Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins vs Charlotte Flair & Andrade mixed tag match. Please and thank you. — SetMeFree☥ (@AnxietyTM) May 12, 2019