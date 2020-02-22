Twitter reacts to The Bella Twins getting inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The Bella Twins

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bella Twins appeared on Alexa Bliss' "A Moment of Bliss" talk-show as special guests where The Goddess announced that both Nikki & Brie Bella will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Along with Batista, the New World Order and other soon-to-be-announced inductees, the twins will be presented with the ultimate honor in Tampa, Florida on April 2, on the night before WrestleMania 36.

Nikki & Brie are two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history. They played a major role in kickstarting the Women's Revolution and both women have been former Divas Champions with Nikki's 300-day reign as champion being the longest in the record.

A month ago, Nikki & Brie announced that they were also pregnant. Brie who already has a child with Daniel Bryan is expecting her second child while Nikki is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

After the announcement was made, members of the WWE Universe along with Superstars from both the past and the current generation showered The Bella Twins with congratulatory messages on Twitter. We have compiled some of the best tweets regarding the same and they are listed below for you to see.

If anyone knows how to make an impact in @WWE it’s @BellaTwins 😄, congrats to you both on everything! #WWEHOF 💙 mad luv to you! pic.twitter.com/pjPtLhx0jL — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 22, 2020

Congratulations @BellaTwins!! Very well deserved 👏👏👏

What a year so far for you both! ❤️ https://t.co/IWcx5rSC2u — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 22, 2020

From our first week together in @WWE, I’m always so proud of @BellaTwins! Both worked so hard to learn your craft and always be the very best you could be! I’m so incredibly grateful for the time we shared together all these years🖤❤️ Congrats on your @wwe #halloffame induction! pic.twitter.com/AFLytor1dx — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2020

Awwwwwwww yay!!!!!! Huge congratulations to Brie and Nicole @BellaTwins



So happy for you ladies! Always remember how sweet and welcoming you both were backstage, and I know all the girls that you both helped along the way will be cheering loud for this!



❤️😁❤️😁❤️😁 https://t.co/kxlVZqtpu4 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) February 22, 2020

Congratulations 🥳 what an honor & truly deserved! Thank you @BellaTwins for everything you did in your incredible career 🙏❤️ https://t.co/Wr8BWusjVb — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) February 22, 2020

Congrats to the @BellaTwins on going into the WWE Hall of Fame! You both deserve it!!! #BellaArmy — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) February 22, 2020

STAY MAD MEN THE BELLA TWINS ARE HALL OF FAMERS pic.twitter.com/fyrORdWq4y — sashalorian nick (@thenicksc) February 22, 2020