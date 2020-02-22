Twitter reacts to The Bella Twins getting inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bella Twins appeared on Alexa Bliss' "A Moment of Bliss" talk-show as special guests where The Goddess announced that both Nikki & Brie Bella will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Along with Batista, the New World Order and other soon-to-be-announced inductees, the twins will be presented with the ultimate honor in Tampa, Florida on April 2, on the night before WrestleMania 36.
Nikki & Brie are two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history. They played a major role in kickstarting the Women's Revolution and both women have been former Divas Champions with Nikki's 300-day reign as champion being the longest in the record.
A month ago, Nikki & Brie announced that they were also pregnant. Brie who already has a child with Daniel Bryan is expecting her second child while Nikki is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
After the announcement was made, members of the WWE Universe along with Superstars from both the past and the current generation showered The Bella Twins with congratulatory messages on Twitter. We have compiled some of the best tweets regarding the same and they are listed below for you to see.