Twitter reacts to The Revival's release from WWE

WWE announced earlier today that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been released from their contracts.

The Revival are former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions.

The Revival with Edge, Beth Phoenix and Natalya

Earlier today, WWE confirmed via social media that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson aka The Revival, have been released from the company. The official statement further highlighted that this was a mutual decision and WWE wished the two the best for their future endeavors. Interestingly, The Revival does not have a no-compete clause and they are free to work for any promotion whenever they want.

Formerly known as The Mechanics, Wilder and Dawson started working as a tag team since 2014. They were rebilled as The Revival in 2016 when the two were enjoying their first reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions. After dominating the Black and Gold brand for more than two years, The Revival made their main roster debut on the RAW following WrestleMania 33.

It took them nearly two years to taste their first gold on the Red brand. Wilder and Dawson defeated Robert Roode and Gable to win the RAW Tag Team Championships in February last year. They dropped the titles to Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder at the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show, in less than two months. Eventually, the duo landed on SmackDown and defeated The New Day to win the Tag Team Titles of the Blue brand at Clash of Champions.

This victory made them the first team in WWE to win Tag Team Championships in all the three brands. The Revival also holds the accolade of being co-WWE 24/7 Champions. They last appeared on an episode of SmackDown earlier this year, when they aided Sami Zayn and his Artist Collective against Braun Strowman.

The Revival was a mainstay of WWE's tag team division for the last six years. However, there have been rumors that they were unhappy with their roles on the roster and wanted a way out of their contracts.

With the confirmation that Wilder and Dawson are no longer associated with WWE, several Superstars and fans joined in commemorating their tenure in the promotion and here we have compiled some of those interesting and heartwarming messages from the WWE Universe.

Both of you made me a better wrestler. Inside and outside the ring true professionals. Nothing but respect and love for the both of you. Take the world friends. https://t.co/D9JSQSw8f8 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 10, 2020

The Revival making their AEW debut circa 1987. pic.twitter.com/3ApChk4kKH — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) April 10, 2020

The Revival vs. The Young Bucks feud is gonna be so good.



I can't wait. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2020

Advertisement

My guess is we have not seen the last...or best of @ScottDawsonWWE and @DashWilderWWE https://t.co/UoLUS0Lugf — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 10, 2020

Love you boys!! Will miss you so much. 💔💔 https://t.co/xbEAbLtH5k — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 10, 2020

THE REVIVAL HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM WWE



YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS pic.twitter.com/uRKeaBoF5z — Hitting The Ropes (@HITTINGTHER0PES) April 10, 2020

The Revival vs the Young Bucks can finally happen now pic.twitter.com/2B7L4hxEuz — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 10, 2020

I wake up to the Revival released from #WWE. I wish them nothing but the best in All Elite Wrestling.



TAG TEAM WRESTLING 🙏 — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 10, 2020

Good. The Revival are better off elsewhere and they know it. https://t.co/IsKL4iVWmV — Sterling! (@JimSterling) April 10, 2020