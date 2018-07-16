Twitter reacts to WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.47K // 16 Jul 2018, 15:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE IC Title over Seth Rollins in a hard fought battle

Despite receiving a lot of criticism in the build-up to this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE has certainly proved the majority of the WWE Universe wrong by putting up one of the most entertaining PPVs’ of 2018.

There were several fun championship matches that featured on an intense night in Pittsburgh and regardless of the fact that this year’s Extreme Rules card was definitely not the strongest looking match-card on paper, we must give full credits to the WWE creative team for booking a mere perfect event with some of their best talents from the roster on show.

AJ Styles’ WWE Title defense, the crowning of the new United States Champion in Shinsuke Nakamura, and the 30-minute Iron Man Intercontinental Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins were all part of a really amusing show and does indeed makes us look forward to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view which now promises to be even better.

The WWE Universe at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was really hot throughout the evening and simultaneously the fans who were enjoying the event from their home were also very active on the social media and Twitter in particular.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

Sure did enjoy watching #ExtremeRules with you guys!



With the event in Pittsburgh couldn't help but think about Bruno Sammartino. Without his contributions, nights like this might not be possible.



Thanks to all fans, new and old, for the time spent tonight! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) July 16, 2018

I love how marks cried for years that Ziggler should be in the main event and when WWE finally does it, the fans would rather count down from 10 every 15 seconds than enjoy the match.



Stupid idiots. #ExtremeRules — Eron Ramadanov (@Eron_PWP) July 16, 2018

"It's even worse than when the clock was on!" #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/DmgjBYYCAL — Big Brother Season (@ThisIsChev) July 16, 2018

Sounds like the smarks in Pitts. could have used a good ass kicking tonight?#ExtremeRules — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 16, 2018

I never say this, and I hate when people say this because it seems so overdramatic, but this was a WCW show. #ExtremeRules — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 16, 2018

WWE fans love Carmella so much it's inspiring#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/VXtd7AZ4C0 — Quentin 🔥 (@FRrammp) July 16, 2018

Glad we restarted the match #ExtremeRules — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 16, 2018

What a terrible finish to this #IronMan match. WWE tried to be so dramatic with everything and it just fell completely flat #ExtremeRules — JD (@JDfromNY206) July 16, 2018

Fans are so quick to constantly complain about everything WWE does, but maybe some people should stop and consider that they might be shitty fucking fans. #ExtremeRules — Blue Barred Cage (@bluebarredcage) July 16, 2018

The only "Extreme Rule" WWE pulled off was the reinstatement of Hulk Hogan. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WjrrlmL3FE — Alisha✨ (@AlishaWithFlair) July 16, 2018

Only thing disgusting is how this Pittsburgh crowd was acting doing the damn match. #ExtremeRules — TRUTH TELLER (@mrjonbradley) July 16, 2018

You know Vince is going to have Roman main event every ppv for the rest of the year now right? Thanks a lot Pittsburgh. #ExtremeRules — Heather Lynn (@SynnieDoll) July 16, 2018

I just don't really know what to make of #EXTREMERULES... — Sam Driver (@LessDefined) July 16, 2018

Just to troll us, Angle should have said he's extending the match by another 30 minutes. #ExtremeRules — Wade Keller (@thewadekeller) July 16, 2018

Here's how some of the WWE superstars reacted:

10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018

Wait, I lost the match?

Could’ve fooled me. #ExtremeRules — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 16, 2018

Keep your eyes on what matter. Open them long enough to witness a change. #USTitle #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/UngH0F71PS — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 16, 2018

You can win a match by cheating, but how can you enjoy a win that you don’t even deserve?

.

I would prefer to fail with honor than to win by cheating.

.

I will win. Not immediately. But definitely. 👊🏼#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/HG7OOwn0wR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 16, 2018

I came into your yard and took it over. There's a new big dog. #ExtremeRules — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 16, 2018

Question: How tall is Baron Corbin?

Answer: It doesn’t matter because Everyone is the same height with their shoulders pinned to the mat 🤗 — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 16, 2018

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.