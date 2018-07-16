Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE IC Title over Seth Rollins in a hard fought battle
Despite receiving a lot of criticism in the build-up to this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE has certainly proved the majority of the WWE Universe wrong by putting up one of the most entertaining PPVs’ of 2018.

There were several fun championship matches that featured on an intense night in Pittsburgh and regardless of the fact that this year’s Extreme Rules card was definitely not the strongest looking match-card on paper, we must give full credits to the WWE creative team for booking a mere perfect event with some of their best talents from the roster on show.

AJ Styles’ WWE Title defense, the crowning of the new United States Champion in Shinsuke Nakamura, and the 30-minute Iron Man Intercontinental Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins were all part of a really amusing show and does indeed makes us look forward to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view which now promises to be even better.

The WWE Universe at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was really hot throughout the evening and simultaneously the fans who were enjoying the event from their home were also very active on the social media and Twitter in particular.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

Here's how some of the WWE superstars reacted:

