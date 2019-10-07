Twitter Reacts to WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 (October 6, 2019): Mick Foley, Carmella, Randy Orton and others comment on the PPV

The Fiend

This year's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view emanated from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. There were a total of eight matches on the main card and the action kickstarted with the Hell in a Cell match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship. The two went on to deliver one of the most brutal and entertaining match of the night, which culminated with Sasha Banks tapping out to the Disarmher.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan then faced Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a Tornado tag team battle. They continued the pace of the previous match and provided the fans with a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest. In the end, Bryan hit the running knee on Harper and Reigns speared him to win the match for his team. Post-match, both the former WWE World Champions 'hugged it out'.

In an impromptu match, Randy Orton took on Ali. In spite of losing to The Viper, Ali garnered a lot of attention for his performance and technique of dodging an RKO. Then there was the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss and The Kabuki Warriors. Shocking the WWE Universe, Asuka spit green mist on Cross's face then hit her with a Spin Kick to win the titles.

Braun Strowman, The Viking Raiders, and Chad Gable were also impressive owing to their victories. In the second last bout of the event, Charlotte Flair forced Bayley to submit to the Figure 8 leglock to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for a record 10 times.

The main event of the pay-per-view had Seth Rollins defend the WWE Universal Championship against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt inside the Hell in a Cell. When all of his attempts of putting down Wyatt didn't work out, Rollins hit The Fiend with a sledgehammer and it led him to get disqualified. Seth retained the gold but Hell in a Cell went off-air with The Fiend getting the upper hand on the WWE Universal Champion.

In addition to all these, R-Truth is now a 20-time WWE 24/7 Champion after pinning Tamina. As it is evident from the afore-mentioned incidents, Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was a must-see and here are some of the best twitter reactions regarding the show.

Congratulations to @BeckyLynchWWE and @SashaBanksWWE for stealing the show tonight. The WWE did all of us a disservice tonight by not allowing the two of you to be the main event #HIAC — Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) October 7, 2019

WWE all night: Anything goes inside #HIAC



Seth: Uses sledgehammer



Ref: pic.twitter.com/zgPBoD5dgw — Rustache Day (@TalkTheRopes) October 7, 2019

All jokes about the ending aside, that PPV was a ton of fun up until the last match. Becky and Sasha had an all-time classic, Bryan and Roman are my new favorite tag team, and everyone else delivered, too. #HIAC — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) October 7, 2019

So maybe a #HIAC shouldn’t end in a DQ...but I do love the new layers the match added to #TheFiend character. @WWEBrayWyatt #HIAC https://t.co/broMpVCKzl — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 7, 2019

We all remember when the ref DQ Undertaker for throwing @RealMickFoley off the Cell #HIAC pic.twitter.com/rcmDqdzIIH — Joe (@joeh661) October 7, 2019

Looks like the wrestling world has sworn off watching the WWE ever EVER again until they watch the WWE again tomorrow night for Monday Night Raw LIVE on the USA Network 8pm eastern/7pm Central.#HellInACell #HIAC — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) October 7, 2019

