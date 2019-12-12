Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (11th December 2019): Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and others comment on the show
NXT kicked off with the Cruiserweight Championship match between Lio Rush and Angel Garza. The two fought each other in one of the best matches of the night which ended with Rush tapping out to the contender. Post-match, Garza thanked the NXT Universe for their constant support and went on to invite his girlfriend to the ring. He would propose her in the middle of the squared circle and she readily agreed, further proving that 'Garza gets what Garza wants.'
NXT also featured Mia Yim take on Dakota Kai. Although Kai was somehow able to pick up the win, Mia Yim would give it back to her after the match by back-suplexing her through multiple tables.
The presence of Kushida aided Raul Mendoza in earning a win over Cameron Grimes on the show. NXT UK's Travis Banks was there as well and he defeated Jaxson Ryker in his debut match. The Singh Brothers also made their return to the Black and Gold brand during the episode but lost the tag team match to Breezango. In another good match, Bianca Belair defeated Kayden Carter.
In the main event, Finn Balor, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa battled in a triple threat match to determine the no. 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship. It looked like Keith was going to win the match when he hit The Blackheart with the Spiritbomb but he didn't get to pin him, courtesy of a sudden Coup de Grace from Finn Balor. The Prince got the three count over Keith Lee and now he is set to face Adam Cole next week for the NXT Championship on the final NXT show of the decade.
WWE NXT delivered a pretty solid show this week, which kept it trending throughout the night. Here we have compiled some of the best reactions concerning the latest episode of the Black and Gold brand.