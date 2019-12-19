Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (18th December 2019): Shawn Michaels, Adam Cole, Triple H,and others react to the show

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 11:07 IST

Johnny Gargano returned from injury and confronted Finn Balor

This week's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with Mauro Ranallo welcoming the viewers to the final live episode of 2019. The first match of the night started with the commercial-free bout between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the coveted title.

Balor was looking forward to becoming NXT Champion for a second time when he was attempting to hit Cole with the 1916 DDT but a surprise return from Johnny Gargano stopped Balor dead in his tracks. This allowed The Panama City Playboy to seize the opportunity as he hit Balor with a low-blow and then pinned him following the Last Shot.

After that, Gargano got inside the ring and got his retribution over Balor by beating him repeatedly with a steel chair for injuring him.

Next, we got Damian Priest taking on Killian Dain following their intense triple-threat bout at NXT TakeOver: WarGames that involved Pete Dunne. Dain injured Priest's ribs in that match and The Archer of Infamy settled the score by picking up a decisive victory over the Beast of Belfast.

We also got to witness a stellar match between Travis Banks and Pete Dunne. The Kiwi Buzzsaw scored a victory on last week's NXT and wanted to keep the winning streak alive. Dunne and Banks fought to a nail-biting finish where The Bruiswrweight came out as the winner.

The main event of the night featured NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defending her championship against Rhea Ripley. What followed was a monumental match and Ripley pinned Baszler after hitting her with the Riptide from the top turnbuckle to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

We will now take a look at some of the best reactions regarding the episode that people posted on Twitter.

The foundation of #WWENXT can be flipped upside down tonight with these two title matches.



Going to be a fun watch. #WeAreNXT @USA_Network — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 18, 2019

Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2019

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019