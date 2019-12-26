Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (25th December 2019): Austin Theory, Mia Yim, Roderick Strong, and others comment on the show

Roderick Strong prevails

The Christmas special edition of WWE NXT kicked off with Roderick Strong issuing an open challenge for his North American Championship. Former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory answered the call, thereby earning a title shot in his debut match for the promotion. Theory and Strong fought back-and-forth but in the end, it was The Messiah of Backbreakers who retained the Championship by making his opponent tap out.

Recent WWE recruit Shotzi Blackheart also made her debut on the show and she squared off against Bianca Belair. Despite her valiant effort, Blackheart was unable to pick up a win over The EST of NXT. Candice LeRae and Taynara had a match on NXT as well.

Dominik Dijakovic put up an impressive performance against Bronson Reed. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott also continued his momentum on the Black and Gold brand by defeating 205 Live's Jack Gallagher.

The main event of the show featured Keith Lee and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush team up against Damian Priest and Tony Nese. As expected, it was one of the best matches of the night. In the concluding moments of the battle, Lio Rush would pin The Premier Athlete to earn the win for his team.

Although it was pre-taped, NXT delivered a pretty decent episode this week. It was trending on social media throughout its duration and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Kyle O’Reilly entering 2020 to give fans the greatest sell of a chop by Walter is life. Hope he survives. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WUcsbPANFv — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) December 26, 2019

Great Christmas topped off by a new @wwenxt episode! #WWENXT — The HBIC (@MiaYim) December 26, 2019

Congrats to @Shotziblack on her NXT debut! She was absolutely amazing and I'm happy the world now gets to see how amazing the ballsy badass is! 💚🖤💚 — Aubrey Edwards 💖💜💙 (@RefAubrey) December 26, 2019