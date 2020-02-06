Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (February 5th, 2020): Rhea Ripley, Bully Ray, Cesaro, and others comment on the show

This week's edition of WWE NXT kicked off with the winners of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. The Broserweights were eventually interrupted by the NXT Tag Team Champions, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, and they verbally went back and forth.

Angel Garza defeated Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott in the opening contest of the night. Following the victory, he went on to challenge the brand new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin for a title match in the future. Mercedes Martinez also continued her momentum on the Black and Gold brand by defeating Kacy Catanzaro.

Dominik Dijakovic picked up an impressive win over Killian Dain and now he has a shot at Keith Lee's NXT North American Championship. Jordan Devlin made an impressive Full Sail debut as he defeated Tyler Breeze.

One of the major attractions of the night involved the return of Charlotte Flair. She would get interrupted by Bianca Belair and the NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and the segment ended with the two teaming up against The Queen.

In the main event of the night, The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish went in a battle against Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Pete Dunne. The match was set up owing to a huge brawl that broke out earlier on the show but unfortunately, it ended abruptly due to the interference from Roderick Strong. Once again, The Undisputed Era utilized the numbers advantage but a returning Velveteen Dream immediately changed the scenario.

Once again, NXT delivered a pretty solid episode this week. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the event.

He has the whole Strong family on his tights😂😭😂😭!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2tSQX8rUM9 — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) February 6, 2020

“Because I am the EST of NXT and you can’t whoop me.” #WWENXT



pic.twitter.com/r1OAY1vHIk — magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) February 6, 2020

Bianca Balair everytime a non-NXT superstar comes to #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lh6R1fldUk — ᴊᴀᴍᴇꜱ 🍕 | fan account (@yungdisputed) February 6, 2020

Whew, I felt that, #EST had a lot of willpower if we bein honest right now. #WWENXT — The HBIC (@MiaYim) February 6, 2020

.@MmmGorgeous and @Jordan_Devlin1 put on a killer match this week on #WWENXT! Make sure to watch it. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 6, 2020

Just Minding My Business...

as I always do.



TOUCH ME 1 MORE TIME...



& You’ll Get It...!!!@roderickstrong #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C1t8S2jmAK — 🤍💛 (@WWEAleksandar) February 6, 2020

NXT TakeOver Portland:

-Cole vs. Ciampa

-Balor vs. Gargano

-Lee vs. Dijakovic

-UE vs. Riddle & Dunne

-Kai vs. Nox

-Ripley vs. Belair



This show is going to RULE.#WWENXT — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) February 6, 2020