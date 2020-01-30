Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (January 29, 2020): Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Zack Ryder, and others comment on the show

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne won this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

This week's episode of WWE NXT opened up with a match between Finn Balor and Trent Seven. Finn Balor got the pin over Seven after he hit him with the Coup de Grace followed by the 1916 DDT.

Up next was a match between newcomer Shotzi Blackheart who came into the ring riding a miniature tank and Deonna Purrazzo. After some back and forth action, Blackheart got the pinfall victory after she connected with a senton splash on Purrazzo from the top rope.

Another important match was between Dominik Diajkovic and Damian Priest where both men were eyeing Keith Lee's NXT North American Championship moments before the match took place. Dijakovic picked up the win over Priest after hitting him with the Feast Your Eyes.

The last match of the night was the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament between The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) and NXT UK's Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson). What followed was a great tag team match where both teams put up a stellar performance.

After a great back and forth match, The BroserWeights won the match after Riddle pinned Drake following a double team move. Since Riddle & Dunne won the tournament, they have earned themselves a title opportunity for the NXT Tag Team Championships and will now take on the champions, The Undisputed Era at TakeOver: Portland on February 16.

To sum it up, it was a pretty good episode for the Black and Gold brand with good matches and a great main event. We will now take a look at some of the best tweets from Superstars and fans that highlight the moments of the show.

Well, well, well... That brings me back. @Shotziblack in a tank? I remember my first time in a tank... #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 30, 2020

I told you you’re in my crosshairs and I always fire the last shot. It ain’t over. — king kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) January 30, 2020

Winning the #DustyClassic with that type of performance in the finals, is what elevates careers.



Congratulations to @PeteDunneYxB and @SuperKingofBros. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7asbgei7CA — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2020