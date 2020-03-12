Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (March 11, 2020): Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Adam Cole and others comment on the show

Tonight's show ended with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ripping each other apart

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of the brand's staple NXT Arena at Full Sail Univerity. The show promised us two high-stakes championship matches and they did not fail to deliver.

The first match of the night was between Keith Lee and Cameron Grimes where The Limitless One defended the NXT North American Championship. Despite having a huge size difference, Grimes put on an epic performance against Lee and came close to dethroning Lee. However, Lee put away The Technical Savage with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the win.

After the match, Damian Priest barged into the ring and attacked Lee but he was saved by Dominik Dijakovic. When Dijakovic attempted to help Lee get back up to his feet, the North American Champion shocked the NXT Universe at the Performance Center by dropping him with the Big Bang Catastrophe.

Mia Yim and Tegan Nox both won their respective qualifying matches to advance to the six-women No. 1 contender's ladder match for the NXT Women's title at TakeOver: Tampa Bay. Yim defeated Dakota Kai whilst Nox defeated Deonna Purrazzo. They both now join Chelsea Green, who qualified last week, for the ladder match.

Kushida had a short yet fun match with Raul Mendoza. After dropping Mendoza with a brilliant Super Spanish Fly to the floor, Kushida made Mendoza tap-out to the cross arm breaker. A few moments later, Mendoza was shown to be abducted by two masked luchadors who loaded him up in an SUV and sped off.

The last match of the night featured The BroserWeights defending the NXT tag team titles against the Undisputed Era. Despite outside interference from Adam Cole & Roderick Strong and later by the Grizzled Young Veterans, Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne overcame the odds and defeated Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish.

The show ended amidst total chaos as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa battled throughout the Performance Center. Ciampa sent Gargano and both himself crashing through the announce table from the perch above it with the Air Raid Crash to close the show.

We will now take a look at some of the best tweets that highlight moments from tonight's show.

I’m impressed with how easily they made the Performance Center look like Full Sail. #WWENXT — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 12, 2020

Loved this match 👏 https://t.co/wsqMGyaJmx — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) March 12, 2020

Nightmares can be woken up from but the queendom is forever 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/jXyfnYMC4M — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2020

He can want it all he wants. Doesn’t change the fact that it won’t happen. https://t.co/RzpWNFANDg — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 12, 2020