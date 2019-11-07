Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (November 6, 2019): Triple H, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole and other comment on the show

What a night!

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT began with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson - The O.C. invading the NXT Arena as an answer to The Black and Gold Brand's invasion of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown over the past week. Prior to the show's airing, The O.C. also brutally attacked The Undisputed Era on the parking lot.

Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee then came out to confront the faction and a match was later made for the main event where The O.C. would face Tommaso Ciampa and The Limitless Bros in a six-man tag team match.

The show kicked off with a rematch between Damian Priest and Pete Dunne. In their last encounter, The Archer of Infamy won against The Bruiserweight after he low-blowed him. Tonight, Dunne got his retribution when he low-blowed Priest while the referee was distracted and tapped him out with the armbar.

In an important match of the night, Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler squared off against one another. If Kai won, it could have given her the opportunity to be on Rhea Ripley's team for their match against Baszler's team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Even though Kai put on a performance worthy of praise, Baszler won the match after she made Kai tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch.

After the match got over, Baszler and Ripley's team members came out to brawl at the ring when Baszler and the Horsewomen were beating down Kai. Mia Yim came out to make the save and unloaded on every member of Team Baszler with kendo stick shots. Later in a backstage interview, Ripley picked Yim as her final partner.

The next match was an instant classic which featured Angel Garza take on Tony Nese in a No. 1 contender's match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Both the Cruiserweights put on a stellar performance and in the end Garza won the match and became the No. 1 contender for Lio Rush's title.

In the main-event, the match between The O.C. and Tommaso Ciampa and The Limitless Bros ended in a no contest after Finn Balor and Adam Cole came out to distract them. Cole and Balor stared down at each other as the show went off the air.

This was considerably a very good episode of NXT and built up the hype for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series PPVs. Many Superstars and members of the WWE Universe commented on the show on Twitter and we have picked some of the best tweets for our readers to go through.

Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to “our house,” walked through the front door and tore the place down.



The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HZDkpWJ52I — Triple H (@TripleH) November 7, 2019

Y’all thought I was goin to sit back and let shayna’s team dominate these girls?! War is my middle name. #HBIC #WomensWarGames #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IyoibleR4o — The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 7, 2019

Yoooo. @MiaYim just destroyed errrbody. In a total of like 10 seconds. #WWENXT 😂 — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) November 7, 2019

When one wrestling company is offering you a Kenny Omega match on one channel and another wrestling company is offering you an AJ Styles match on another channel:#WWENXT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TZxGy497sI — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) November 7, 2019

That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We’ll feel it tomorrow, but that’s the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ....Sadly, not any hot moms though! 🍻 #UndisputedEra ....See you down the road.......If you’re up for it. https://t.co/RhzWNyHigO — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) November 7, 2019

I wish everyone that uses a kendo stick for pro wrestling purposes, swung it half as hard as Mia Yim does. Nice way to top off a hell of a match between Shayna & Dakota. I really enjoyed that whole segment. #NXTonUSA — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 7, 2019