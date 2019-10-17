Twitter reacts to WWE NXT (October 16, 2019): Shawn Michaels, Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano, and others comment on the show

Shubham Roy

Tonight's episode of NXT marked the return of Tomasso Ciampa

Tonight's episode of NXT kicked off with the much anticipated in-ring return of Tommaso Ciampa against Angel Garza. After a heated bout, Ciampa scored the pinfall over Garza courtesy the Widow's Bell.

After the match was over, the crowd addressed Ciampa with "Welcome back!" chants. As Ciampa was about to make his exit, The Undisputed Era's music hit and Adam Cole came out along with the rest of his roughshod crew. As they marched to ringside, Ciampa took a chair and sat down on it in the middle of the ring with a crutch in his hand.

Instead of attacking Ciampa, one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly went to the announcers and gave them a USB drive and told them to check it out. The faction members then headed for the exit and stared down at Ciampa who also reciprocated. Later when the USB stick was cleared for viewing, it played a video that showed The Undisputed Era somewhere backstage with Adam Cole issuing statements to the camera. The camera then panned towards The Velveteen Dream who was shown laid out on top of some boxes. Adam Cole then said that the same fate will befall Finn Balor if he becomes a thorn in their side.

It was followed by a short yet wonderful match between Io Shirai and Kayden Carter. Carter put up a valiant effort but came up short after getting pinned by Shirai following a moonsault. After the match, Shirai took the mic and talked trash about Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and said it was all about her. She was interrupted by Ripley who came out and warned that if Shirai ever bad-mouthed her again, she would have no problem in shutting up the Genius of the Sky.

The rubber match between Keith Lee and Dominik Divakovic was next and before the match, NXT General Manager William Regal had announced that the match between the two behemoths will be a number one contender's match for Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship. Their match was disqualified when Strong came out and hit both of them with his title. As a result of his actions, William Regal decreed that Strong will have to defend his title next week in a Triple Threat match with both Lee and Dijakovic.

Tonight also marked the return of Tegan Nox to NXT who was sidelined with an injury for nearly a year. She scored a quick victory over Taynara Conti after hitting her with The Shiniest Wizard.

The main event of the night featured Pete Dunne taking on Damian Priest. After an intense showing, the match was won by Priest who took advantage of a distracted referee and hit Dunne with a low blow and followed it up with The Reckoning for the pin.

In general, it was a good episode from NXT and we have curated some of the best tweets regarding the show.

So happy Ciampa is back home 😭😭 #WWENXT — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 17, 2019

Wow!!

Shining wizard with metal knee brace!! 👍 #NXTonUSA — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 17, 2019

This package on Finn Balor's return to NXT was short, but very well done. I'm excited to see where they go with this. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/e12vTooHAE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 17, 2019

