Twitter reacts to WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II (January 12, 2020): Triple H, Adam Cole, and others comment on the show

The Undisputed Era made a shocking appearance to make a statement

WWE NXT UK's first TakeOver of the year 2020 came to us live from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England and featured three mouthwatering title matches. The UK Superstars stole the show and also featured a surprise appearance from a faction of NXT.

The first match of the night featured a grudge match between Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Eddie Dennis. The match ended controversially as Dennis used an exposed turnbuckle to take advantage and then put Seven away with an elevated DDT.

The next match on the card was a Triple Threat NXT UK Women's Championship match where Kay Lee Ray defended her title against former champion Toni Storm and Piper Niven. The deeply personal bout between three former best friends ended with Kay Lee Ray coming out on top and retaining her title.

Up next was the match between Tyler Bate and Jordan Devlin. The Irish Ace was hell-bent on proving a point to Bate and the match that followed can easily be termed as the match of the night. After a great back and forth battle, Bate came out with the win even though it looked like Devlin might steal the victory.

This was followed by the Fatal 4-Way ladder match where Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defended their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of the Imperium, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews. In a brutal contest, Gallus managed to climb the ladders and retain their tag team titles.

The main event of the night saw Gallus leader Joe Coffey taking on the leader of Imperium, WALTER for the latter's WWE United Kingdom Championship. The Ring General lighted up Coffey's chest with ear-splitting chops but The Iron King was not one to back down.

Even though Joe Coffey showed extreme resilience throughout the match, he finally succumbed to WALTER's crossface and tapped out, thereby letting WALTER retain the title. After the match, the rest of Imperium cane out to join their leader in the ring but their moment was ruined by The Undisputed Era who suddenly came out through the crowd and like a pack of hyenas tore through Imperium.

Adam Cole delivered The Last Shot to WALTER before proclaiming that this what is awaiting Imperium at Worlds Collide. After that, he and the rest of the UE stood tall inside the ring as the show went off the air.

This marked the return of NXT UK to Blackpool exactly one year after the first NXT UK TakeOver took place at the said event. The UK counterpart of the Black and Gold brand delivered a great show and by the looks of it, it will keep on getting better. Here, we take a look at some of the best tweets about the event.

I’ll say it again:



TakeOvers are the best wrestling shows in the world.



I said what I said. #NXTUKTakeOver — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 12, 2020

Take a freaking bow ladies!!! Had me on the edge of my seat....absolutely world class!! #NXTUKTakeOver @Kay_Lee_Ray @viperpiperniven @tonistorm_ — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) January 12, 2020

Great Women's Title match between Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven and Toni. Story was played out very well, and the crowd was heavily invested. Love when the women go out and are intense and physical. All three bring that #NXTUKTakeover — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) January 12, 2020

NOTHING but #Respect for both of these men. Headlining an incredible #NXTUKTakeOver and making every chop, (and I mean EVERY chop) count. https://t.co/XdiebICtJc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2020

These #NXTUKTakeOver events don't half make you feel guilty for not giving a hoot about the weekly show. Unbelievable from top to bottom again! — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) January 12, 2020