Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (16th September, 2019)

Arunava Ghoshal // 17 Sep 2019, 11:22 IST

The Fiend attacked Kane on this week's RAW

The post-Clash of Champions RAW emanated from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show opened with the reigning WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins addressing his Clash of Champions opponents and then The Fiend situation. He confirmed his match with Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view for the Universal Title. Rollins got interrupted by Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House.

The brand new RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The Revival fell under the wrath of Braun Strowman in the next segment. The first match of the night featured The OC fight off The Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander in a 6-man tag team match. The United States Champion AJ Styles picked up the win for his team by pinning Cedric Alexander.

The next match was the finals of the King of the Ring 2019 tournament. After a back-and-forth contest, Baron Corbin defeated SmackDown's Chad Gable to become 'King Corbin'. Following this, a bizarre segment took place featuring Mike and Maria Kanellis and Ricochet. Maria claimed Ricochet to be the father of her unborn child which resulted in a match between the former United States Champion and a furious Mike Kanellis. Ricochet got the win and then the returning Rusev took down Mike and shocked everyone by aligning himself with Maria.

Following this, Kane won the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth inside Neyland Stadium and lost it back to Truth in some time. The in-ring action continued with Cesaro unsuccessfully challenging Rey Mysterio to a fight.

Sasha Banks got some retribution when she and Bayley teamed up to defeat the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Post the match, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ran in and got the upper hand on the Boss 'n' Hug Connection. In a backstage interview, Lynch accepted Banks' challenge for a Hell in a Cell Match for the RAW Women's Championship.

In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Robert Roode by disqualification, when Dolph Ziggler and The OC joined Roode to take down the WWE Universal Champion. Demon Kane made his return to assist Rollins. RAW came to a conclusion with The Fiend making his presence felt by attacking Kane and terrifying Rollins.

This week's episode of RAW was eventful and here are some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the show:

Corbin goes over...



Fans...”Raw sucks, Im NEVER watching again.”



Raw ends w/ Fiend and Kane



Fans...”OMG, did you see that!?! Raw was awesome!”



FICKLE!!#RAW@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2019

WWE: Luke Harper, Rusev, AOP all return, Roode wins a title, Fiend after Rollins, NXT on Wednesday.



Fans: #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZZQty6f7OP — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) September 17, 2019

SASHA AND BECKY WERE USING THE CHAIRS LIKE LIGHTSABERS #RAW pic.twitter.com/N0vBJDz4hK — Zaira (@legitdanvers) September 17, 2019

The Fiend has provided #Raw with some of the best visuals the company has had in a looong time.#WWE — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) September 17, 2019

Jesus Lacy you trying to take her damn head off? #raw pic.twitter.com/FuUiOfuzAO — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) September 17, 2019

Shortly after this photo was taken, Rusev's left trap exploded. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/ibZ3VorffV — Speez & The Benchmark Show (@speezbenchmark) September 17, 2019

Man, remember when Sasha Banks, Luke Harper and Rusev were all going to AEW? 😁 #RAW — New Jersey Nick (@newjerseynick) September 17, 2019

That'll do it for RAW, enjoy your nightmares #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 17, 2019